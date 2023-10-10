Traffic Violations: FCTA Impounds 69 Commercial Vehicles

No fewer than 69 commercial vehicles were seized by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA)’s Security Taskforce on Monday due to a variety of violations, including improper parking, shaky vehicles, and failure to display number plates.

Confirming the development, the FCTA said the move was a continuation of its efforts to purge the city of unlawful commercial vehicle operators and to enhance the security of Abuja citizens’ lives and property.

Speaking during the exercise, Abdulateef Bello, the Director of the FCTA Directorate of Road Traffic Services, emphasised that the administration will not relent in its efforts to remove annoyances from the city and that owners of the 69 impounded vehicles will be prosecuted by the FCT Mobile Court, which is located on the grounds of the FCTA.

He said that during the operation, three commercial vehicle drivers who were allegedly part of the “one-chance” syndicate were detained and would be turned over to the police for prosecution.

The FCTA’s 40 taxi ranks in the city centre will continue to be used by the administration, according to Mukhtar Galadima, director of the FCT Department of Development Control, who cited indiscipline as a significant factor in the rise in the number of “one-chance” operations in the city.

While showing items seized from one-chance operators, FCTA Command and Control Unit Secretary Peter Olumuji urged drivers to use the designated taxi ranks and reiterated that the administration was working diligently to end one-chance activities in the area.