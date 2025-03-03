Traffic: Lekki Residents Laud Lasg E-Call-Up System

Share

The Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA) has commended the Lagos State Government on the introduction of the e-callup system for trucks, along the Ibeju-Lekki and Epe axis.

The association said the initiative took effect from March 1. Sulyman Bello, President of the LERSA, described the development as a win-win for the Lekki axis and truck operators.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LERSA is the umbrella body representing the interests of all estates and corporate entities from 1004 estates to Epe.

Bello said the e-call-up system was a major step forward, in the state’s traffic management.

He said: “We commend the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Seun Osiyemi and the team, for this forward-thinking initiative, aimed at streamlining truck movement and reducing congestion along the LekkiEpe corridor.”

