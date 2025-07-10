TRADOC Commander Harps on Doctrinal Concepts Ownership

The Commander, Training and Doctrine Command ((TRADOC), Maj- Gen. Kevin Aligbe, has charged training institutions to rake full ownership of the Doctrinal Concepts, in the transformation drive of the Nigerian Army.

The TRADOC Commander gave the task during the opening of the institution’s Doctrine Development Workshop 2025 organised in conjunction with Army Headquarters (AHQ).

A statement signed yesterday by the Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Lt-Col. Sani Uba, quoted the the senior officer as describing the doctrine as the soul of the Army.

Aligbe said: “It defines who we are and what we are meant to do as professional army.” As the blue print for military warfare, the Commander said “doctrine” ensures that military “remains focused , organised, trained, and equipped”.