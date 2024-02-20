Traditionalists Rally Support For Transition To Parliamentary System

Given the current state of the nation, especially the hardship faced by Nigerians, the Spiritual Head of Ijo Orunmila Adulawo, Oluwo Ifagbemi Adedotun Fajobi, has urged Nigerians to raise their voices in support of a return to the parliamentary system as of the First Republic.

In a communique read after the first Congress of the group in the new year, at their country headquarters in Ososa, Ijebu, Ogun State at the weekend.

The head of the group, who briefed journalists, expressed their frustration with the expensive presidential system and the overbearing powers of the president.

Olori Oluwo expressed dissatisfaction about the ineffectiveness and inability of the presidential system to find a lasting solution to problems in the country.

“It is high time we opt for the Parliamentary system of government and jettison the Presidential system of government, which in all honesty was not working for us as a nation daily”, he said adding that “prices of commodities had been skyrocketing and making life unbearable for all and sundry.

“The proposal we traditionalists is seeking is to revert to the First Republic system with a prime minister, a member of parliament, serving as the head of government, similar to the British system”, Oluwo Fajobi said

In another development, the congregation appealed that Nigerians should not jettison traditional religion and ways of handling things, especially when putting political officeholders in office.

The group hereby resolves that henceforth, we should recommend the use of traditional materials like Cutlass, locally-made guns, and axes for our would-be-office holders, “this one would further instil fears in their minds as once suggested by the former Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile -Ife, Professor Wande Abimbola, because according to him” all of us have our traditional ways and would always act as check and balance.

“Because there was already a lay-down repercussions that if you do so and so, this would be the consequence or consequence as the case may be.”

He also recalled the incidents of the traditional rulers being kidnapped or killed and said they should be allowed to undergo all the necessary pre-kingship rituals (Ipebi), which would not make them ordinary monarchs.

Oluwo also advised the present administration to encourage farming, just as he reminded them that farming has gone far with a lot of research and technological know-how, which according to him if urgently implemented, could salvage the country from further losing our youths and potential to foreign lands.

He also advised that tourism should be embraced, citing examples of tourist attractions and sites that can be further developed and give us money.

“Let the foreigners bring money from their countries and visit our tourist attractions like Olumo Rock in Abeokuta, and Ikogosi water spring in Erin Ijesha. We have zoos at the University of Ibadan and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and many others”, Olori Oluwo said.

He also called on the present administration to empower the activists to fully combat the problems in the land