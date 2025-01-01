Traditionalists Petition Delta CP Over Alleged Destruction Of Worship Centre

Share

The Izon Cultural Heritage Centre (ICHC) has petitioned the police hierarchy over the alleged arson and destruction of their place of worship by a police officer last month.

According to the group, this amounts to a breach of public peace, a threat to life and ba reach of the Police Code of Conduct.

In the petition filed by its legal adviser Wisdom Meni Adike addressed to the Delta State Commissioner of Police the cultural group, who worships the Osuopele deity, claimed that there is a violation of their rights to worship.

The ICHC said: “This act constituted a willful destruction of property and a blatant act of arson against a place of worship.

“Despite the peaceful attempts by worshippers of the Osuopele Temple to prevent this destruction, they were overpowered and assaulted by the individuals.

“This aggression not only resulted in the demolition of the sacred worship site but also caused a significant breach of public peace.”

