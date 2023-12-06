Traditionalists Aiding ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Nigeria – Osun Clergy 

A Christian cleric, Apostle Lawrence Bamilaw has said that internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo Boys are increasing in the society as a result of some traditionalists backing them by preparing concoctions to empower their evil works.

Bamilaw, convener of the African Marathon Praise stated this while addressing a press conference ahead of this year’s marathon praise.

Speaking with newsmen, he noted that traditionalists must be checked and cautioned first to stop empowering them so as to reduce the rate of ritualists, immorality, and young death in the society.

The clergy while issuing stern warning to Yahoo boys to desist from scamming and defrauding people urged the traditionalists/herbalists to stop backing them with powers and concoction which according to him has aided some youths into committing crimes

He noted that God is not happy seeing Nigerian youth defrauding white men of their hard-earned money adding that they may not escape the wrath of God when the consequence comes quoting the incidents of Sodom and Gomorrah in the bible.

The apostles also urged pastors to question youth coming to church with Yahoo proceeds.

“Let’s hit the nails of those on the internet, this yahoo boy one of the major three religions in Nigeria is sponsoring them.

“The traditional people are sponsoring them read it and note it down let tell if they start painting that all the religions are good tell it straight to traditionalists because everybody is asking for public acceptance before they will be accepted let them start by practicing morals

“They will go to herbalists the herbalist will do concoctions for them and they are asking for public acceptance, these are issues based.

“These same guys will charge them in the middle of the night do something and put something under the pillow of your sister, put it under the pillows of your mother the mother will sleep and will not wake up.