Traditionalist Urges Tinubu To Recognise ‘Isese Day’

The Oba Isese World- wide, Oba (Dr) If- arotimi Adifagbola Balogun has urged Presi- dent Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to forget traditionalists (Isese) across the country. Balogun also called on Tinubu to recognise every August 29 as “Isese Day” throughout the nation.

According to a statement signed by the Media Adviser of Isese Worldwide, Alhaji Sulaimon Adebayo, Oba Ifarotimi Balogun made the plea, while speaking with journalists in his palace, Idi Ori, Ilese-Awo, Ogun State, saying that this became imperative in view of the fact that “Isese” was the first foundation before the adventure of both Islam and Christian faiths, and that “as a result of this, we deserve a public holiday as Muslims and Christians always enjoy their own festivities.”

The monarch was also said to have advised Nigerians to be more patient with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to enable him take the nation to the Promised Land. He was said to have then called on all traditionalists to continue to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his agenda and congratulated him and some South West Governors on their victory in the last general elections.