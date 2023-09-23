Traditional Worshipper Invokes ‘God Of Iron’ On Mohbad’s Killers (Video)

A female traditional worshiper who isn’t happy with the sudden demise of the Nigerian Afrobeatssinger, Mohbad has invoked the God of iron, ‘Ogun’ against the killers of the 27-year-old singer.

In the viral video, the female worshiper was surrounded by fans and well-wishers of Mohbad, who were holding a flier which showed a full image of the late singer’s picture.

She could be heard asking the God of iron to use the blood of Mohbad’s killers for cleansing, a statement made in her native language.

In reaction to this, individuals who watched the video have taken to the comment page to express their views.

See some reactions below:

user3959433363586: “‎This is a true definition of don’t look down on anybody. They never thought of this day like they would have stopped.”

honeypink6: “‎May mohbad soul rest in peace God will deal with his killers trust me he sees.”

ultimatebabe2: “‎I’m a Christian but I support this. Aseeeee. No sleep for the wicked.”

user6415982789157: “‎Mohbad IMOLE is indeed a LIGHT, all religious stood up for Him. Keep resting great LEGEND.”

Joyce: “‎So sad you suffer both in life and death rest on Mohbad.”

Motun: “Lord forgive Mohbad of all his shortcomings and let him find mercy and peace in your sight.”

