Traditional Worshipper Invokes ‘God Of Iron’ On Mohbad’s Killers (Video)

A female traditional worshiper who isn’t happy with the sudden demise of the Nigerian Afrobeatssinger, Mohbad has invoked the God of iron, ‘Ogun’ against the killers of the 27-year-old singer.
In the viral video, the female worshiper was surrounded by fans and well-wishers of Mohbad, who were holding a flier which showed a full image of the late singer’s picture.
She could be heard asking the God of iron to use the blood of Mohbad’s killers for cleansing, a statement made in her native language.
In reaction to this, individuals who watched the video have taken to the comment page to express their views.
See some reactions below:
user3959433363586: “This is a true definition of don’t look down on anybody. They never thought of this day like they would have stopped.”
honeypink6: “May mohbad soul rest in peace God will deal with his killers trust me he sees.”
ultimatebabe2: “I’m a Christian but I support this. Aseeeee. No sleep for the wicked.”
user6415982789157: “Mohbad IMOLE is indeed a LIGHT, all religious stood up for Him. Keep resting great LEGEND.”
Joyce: “So sad you suffer both in life and death rest on Mohbad.”
Motun: “Lord forgive Mohbad of all his shortcomings and let him find mercy and peace in your sight.”
