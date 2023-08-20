Traditional Stools: Saving Monarchs From Governors, Religion

It was King Duncan in Shakespeare’s Macbeth that reasoned that no art could find the mind’s construction in the face. But, at the 112th quarterly meeting of the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, with traditional rulers in the state, the frown worn by the traditional ruler of Omuma Kingdom, King Onyekachi Amaonwu, was so telling that it could not hide his state of mind in a viral video after he was picked on by the governor.

How did he have sadness etched on his face? Earlier at the said meeting, Wike had lambasted some traditional rulers for coming with “ordinary walking sticks” instead of their staffs of office, threatening to give them to “other people”.

However, impressed by the former governor’s promise to ensure a bill to stop phoney traditional rulers from parading themselves as royal fathers was sponsored by the Attorney General, a loud applause rent the air. But Wike would have none of that.

He said the traditional rulers were just being selfish! The former Rivers governor added that they would not be kings forever, noting that it was just the right thing to do; something that got King Amaonwu nodding in agreement.

Reacting, Wike said:“Stop shaking your head! You!You! You are one of those who are causing problems. They gave you chieftaincy. You’re a young boy. You don’t know what to do with it and then when I am speaking, you’re shaking your head like this. “All fake! fake! fake! Causing problems everywhere. He will just go and wear something bigger than him. You will think he is an elderly person.

Very small young man! This boy! I remember when I was in school, he was running about, going on errands. Now, he is wearing Uthman Dan Fodio. He thinks that when he’s shaking his head, I will be happy.

All fake!” Expectedly, the former Rivers governor attracted opprobrium from a number of netizens, who condemned him for what they perceived as crass disregard for the traditional institution.

Not a few argued that the action of the governor summed up the power of life and death governors wield against traditional rulers. In the African belief system, traditional rulers are considered the representatives of the gods.

But, with the future of the custodians’ culture and tradition deemed to be tied to the loyalty or otherwise of politicians, questions are being raised about the traditionality of traditional institutions.

History, however, is replete with tales of disgraced royal fathers, who were dethroned for failing to kowtow to those in the power loop.

From rejecting candidates endorsed by kingmakers to humiliating royal fathers, who dare to be independent-minded, stories are told of influential politicians who blatantly desecrate traditional institutions.

Diary of some top monarchs dethroned

While death snatched some top monarchs from their throne, a number of monarchs did not go the way of mortals but still lost their throne. It is the story of deposed Muhammadu Sanusi II. On March 9, 2020, the then Abdullahi Ganduje government in Kano State announced the dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

According to the then Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, his dethronement was consistent with the recommendation of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission. The state government further stated that its action was part of its move to safeguard the sanctity, culture, tradition, religion and prestige of the Kano State Emirate, which was established over a millennium ago, accusing Sanusi of disrespecting lawful instructions.

However, a number of observers hold the opinion that Sanusi II was dethroned for becoming a thorn in the flesh of former Governor Ganduje by speaking truth to power. Earlier, Sanusi’s grandfather, Mohammed Sanusi 1, was dethroned and banished from Kano to Azare in the present Bauchi State by the Premier of Northern Region, Ahmadu Bello in 1963.

Also, in Kebbi, former Governor Adamu Aliero deposed and banished the then Emir of Gwandu, Mustapha Jokolo. This was even as Justice Tunde Awotoye of the Court of Appeal, ruled that the action of the governor contravened Sections 6 and 7 of the Chief Appointment and Deposition Law of the state.

Justice Awotoye further stated that the Kebbi State Council of Chiefs was not consulted before he was deposed, noting that the governor made no attempt to test the veracity of the allegation against the Emir before deposing him.

In 1996, the then Governor of Sokoto State, Col Yakubu Muazu, was said to have summoned Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki, the Commissioner of Police and the Director of State Security Service to an emergency meeting in the Government House. That meeting, it was learnt, marked the end of his eight-year rule as he was said to have been stripped at the governor’s office

. According to the then military government, Dasuki’s offences included but not limited to embarking on unauthorized travels, failing to show respect to the government, interference in government affairs and inviting foreign dignitaries without permission.

In 1999, the Oba of Benin was suspended as Chairman Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers by the then Military Administrator of Edo State, Navy Captain Anthony Onyearugbulem for allegedly endorsing an APP governorship candidate.

Relics of colonialism

Providing a historical background to how the traditional institution became emasculated from the days of the colonial masters, a History Lecturer at the Osun State University, Dr Temitope Fagunwa, explained:”You know when colonialism came, the first thing it did was to destroy the entirety of political and economic institutions we had on the African continent.

The only institution they sustained were the institutions they felt they could easily manipulate. The traditional institution came as one of such easily. The mass of African people clearly rejected the entirety of what the colonialist were bringing on board.

But the colonial state was able to understand that if the mass of the people rejected us, let us look at how to convince those that were controlling the society at that point in time. “And that’s how they found themselves into the corridors of the traditional institutions and those that are involved, the participants- the Obas , the Emirs.

They were able to penetrate them because it was just a question of negotiation. No region within the African continent, no colony within the African continent was taken over without the traditional institution being complicit.

Of course, there were instances where kingdoms rejected the colonisation of their people.” Citing an example on how a Lagos monarch was deposed for resisting the penetration of the British colonialists and replaced with another that he described as a lackey, the senior lecturer said: “But the point I’m making is that, in places where they were able to subdue the resistance, like they had to install Akintoye and depose Kosoko in Lagos. Kosoko resisted the penetration of the British. Kosoko rejected the British.

What did they do? They had to look for someone within the ruling class that would do their bidding, and that’s how they got Akintoye. With the commencement of colonialism, the traditional political institution was bound to be a sellout institution.

“An interest that will show change in 360 degrees form and focus away from the people to the new Ogas(masters) in town in order to be able to sustain their in- fluence and privileges. Akintoye wanted to maintain the privileges of his ruling class.

That’s why he had to sellout. That’s why he had to accept British colonial rule in Lagos. That’s why all through the colonial era, the colonial state had within its whims and caprices the traditional and political institutions.”

He continued:”Three institutions were actually responsible for why the colonial state was able to oppress us for decades – the traditional-political institution, the civil service and the military. Africans were recruited by the British, French, Portuguese and all these colonial elements to invade territories and control the African continent.

Clearly, the traditional political institution they met were not meant to defend the interest of the people. Do you know what we call the traditional political institution? Any Government in Power (AGIP).”

Ifa’ll continue to be relevant; govt can’t be Ifa,Onikate tackles Oluwo

Recently, the Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun State, Oba Abdurosheed Akanbi, stirred controversy when he revealed that the state government had taken over the role the Ifa oracle in picking traditional rulers in Yoruba land. In a statement by Oluwo, the monarch said serious princes desirous of becoming a king would patronise the state government and not Ifa. “God installs monarchs, not Ifa.

When a vacant stool is to be filled, contestants will patronise the government, not Ifa. Those who patronise Ifa will have to wait endlessly. Why has Ifa not picked the new Alaafin of Oyo and Soun of Ogbomoso? Or did Ifa travel, so we can seek his return to give those towns new kings?” he said According to him, only Princes, who are far from reality or watching too many Nollywood movies will rely on Ifa to announce them as monarchs, noting that God will speak through the government, stating that it would not be far from reality refer to the government as the Ifa.

Dismissing Oluwo’s argument, the Onikate of Ikate, Oba Lateef Atanda, in an interview with Sunday Telegraph said Ifa would still be relevant in choosing kings more than 1000 years from now. “For that Oluwo, ask him if it’s the government that picked him. How did you get to the throne? Did the government take you from Europe? I think he was living in Canada or London.

If his family didn’t call him, can he get to the throne? Government does not know you. Government does things its own way but it cannot choose for you. The family submits names to the government. Whatever happens, it’s the family that takes responsibility.” Speaking on why candidates who don’t get endorsed by Ifa become kings in some cases, Onikate said it was not possible without the connivance of some disgruntled members of the family.

“Families that are against a particular choice of the family or Ifa are the ones that influence the government to do their bidding. Ifa is still relevant in choosing kings in Yoruba land and it’s still going to be so for more than 1000 years to come.” role of Ifa, he told Sunday Telegraph his story: “Before I was chosen and before Ifa was consulted, my family called on me … You know when God says this is where you are going, you will get there one day.

For me, I didn’t believe I would be king. When the former king died, our ruling house was told we were going to produce the next king. And our Oloriebi(Head of our family) told them to bring the son of Lamina, that he’s the one that can do it. We had this Ifa priest then.

In fact, three different Ifa priests said the same thing.” He added: “You will find it in the minute of our monthly meeting. It was after that, that I was presented to the government. You can’t do without Ifa. Did he know the governor when he became king? He was called from Canada. Nobody knew him .

Families can influence things. If Ifa chooses a person and the family does not want the person, the family could present their own choice to the government and lie that Ifa chose the person. The governor does not know what’s happening in your family. It’s the paper you present he works on.”

Association of Christian, Muslim Obas don’t understand African tradition, spirituality – Ifa adherent

For Ifa adherent and History lecturer, Fagunwa, traditional rulers who belong to Christian and Muslim Organisations can’t respect African tradition and spirituality. According to him, they are like governors who desecrate the traditional institutions. “I’m not going to defend these elements who don’t understand the true African political institutions. These stooges that call themselves Obas, Emirs, et al don’t defend the interest of the people but that of the ruling class.

I will never speak on their be- half because I have no business with them. They don’t even defend our culture. Do you know that today, we have Association of Christian Obas, Association of Muslim Obas? So, you want me to believe that these people are defending our cultural heritage? They don’t even understand the cultural heritage in the first instance.”

Commenting, another Ifa adherent, Olakunle Oligbinde, corroborated the position held by the Onikate of Ikate, stating that Christian and Muslim traditional rulers manipulate the verdict of Ifa to become kings and completely turn against tradition. “I don’t want to mention names.

Most of them will manipulate the verdict of Ifa to become kings, and when they come on, they turn against Ifa.” He added:” The Onibara of Ibara granted an interview sometime ago that when he dies, nobody should touch his body. And he was saying when one Oba died, his body was butchered. His body was dismembered and all his body buried at different locations at roads leading to the town. I don’t know where he got that .

These people talk anyhow. That’s why I don’t respect the Obas that do these things. But there are respectable ones like my Alake of Egba land. He is grounded in our culture and tradition and he doesn’t discriminate.”

On the implications if Ifa does not choose a king in Yoruba land, he said:” It is not compulsory for Ifa to choose every king. If it’s their own system, then, it’s allowed. In Ibadan, this issue of multiple Obas reared its head sometime ago when a governor made several Obas. Some of the chiefs went to court. In their own system, they have so arranged it – Olubadan, Otun and so on.

Right now, Ladoja is in court that he would not accept the Oba- ship he was given, saying he’s next in line to Olubadan. So, with that, there is no need for Ifa to choose. Meanwhile, in an interview with a national newspaper (not Sunday Telegraph), the Alayede of Ayede Ogbese in the Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Ajibola Oluyede, had said kingmakers now consult pastors to select kings.

“In the old traditional system, they consulted Ifa, which then tells them… But these days, because our family is Christian, we have jettisoned all the fetish, old system; now we encourage the kingmakers to consult with religious leaders, Christian leaders. That is what we encourage them to do, to seek spiritual advice and through that get to know the mind of God.”

What to do

Sharing his thoughts on how to save the traditional institution from desecration by governors and traditional rulers, Fagunwa said that there must be a rebirth of the original traditional African political institution, stating that it starts from the realization of “our past, so that we can understand clearly what we had before the Arabs and Europeans came to invade our territory.”

For his part, the Onikate of Ikate said that there was a need for traditional rulers to be united in their demands from the government, especially in the area of constitutional protection, noting that the traditional institution remains the most useful institution to the government.