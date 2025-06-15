Traditional Rulers’ Presence, Freebies Boost Polio Immunization In Sokoto

Share

The second day of the polio immunization exercise in Sokoto State witnessed a significant increase in participation, driven by the active involvement of traditional rulers and the use of child-friendly incentives.

Across all 224 wards in the state, traditional rulers accompanied health workers on house-to-house visits, urging caregivers to present their children for vaccination.

Sunday Telegraph while monitoring the exercise in Wamakko Local Government Area, observed that the distribution of free Indomie noodles and sweets to vaccinated children played a key role in drawing families—even from neighboring areas—to the campaign.

In Gwiwa, Wamakko LGA, the traditional ruler, Magajin Lugga, Alhaji Yusuf Umar Lagaza, personally led a team of vaccinators, resulting in a strong turnout.

As of 10:00 a.m. on the second day, nearly 100 children had received the polio vaccine in Gwiwa alone. On the first day, the team vaccinated 91 children.

Team leader Hajiya Aisha Muhammad credited the success to the strategic use of incentives and the support of traditional authorities. “Children from nearby communities came here to get vaccinated because they heard about the noodles and sweets,” she said.

Despite the success, the team encountered minor resistance. Two households—Muhammad Bandado and one other in Gwiwa—initially refused the vaccine.

However, the presence and advocacy of traditional rulers have proved crucial in overcoming hesitancy and boosting public trust.

Magajin Lugga called on members of the Gwiwa community to continue supporting the immunization campaign and ensure that every child is protected against polio.

