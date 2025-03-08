Traditional Rulers Must Focus On Culture, Not Religion – Olowu Of Kuta

Share

Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hammeed Adekunle Oyelude Makama, Tegbosun 111, has urged traditional rulers to stay on the course of their mandate as the custodians of culture and tradition.

Speaking at the Ramadan Lecture held in his palace on Saturday, Makama maintained that traditional rulers are the symbol of culture and tradition within their area of jurisdiction.

According to him, “The certificate of our office says we are to champion the culture and tradition of our people, and anything outside that is going beyond the mandate.

” No traditional rulers are crowned in the church or mosque. We are to adhere strictly to and ensure that our cultural heritage and tradition are promoted.

“Any traditional ruler that wants to champion religion should either go to Jerusalem in case of a Christian or Saudi Arabia for Muslim,” he added.

Earlier, the guest lecturer, Sheikh Ibrahim Arowona Annakeb, expatiating on the title of the lecture ‘Love’ , says Love is the embodiment of everything.

He, however, enjoined the Muslim faithful at the lecture to love one another, which, according to him, is very important.

“Love is very crucial. If you don’t revere God, how will you love fellow human beings?” he asked.

“If you don’t love someone, it will be very difficult for you to remember such fellow in case there’s any opportunities,” he added.

Makama also used the opportunity to share foodstuffs and other items to the people who thronged the area.

The lecture, which also featured the distribution of foodstuffs and groceries to the poor and less privileged, witnessed a large turnout.

An indigene of Kuta who was excited about the food items said the king has made it an annual event to take care of the widows, orphans, and less privileged.

The monarch also used the opportunity to call on government at all levels to always remember the poor, especially during the Ramadan fasting.

Also, speaking at the event, a former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the 2023 election, Adewole Adebayo, said he was excited that the theme of the lecture, which is ‘Love’ was exemplified by the royal father who played the host.

He said, ” I have been hearing Ramadan Lecture for quite some time now, but what was demonstrated here today with Oba Makama and his traditional rulers friends who came from far and near to celebrate with him was unique. It shows that true love exists here.”

