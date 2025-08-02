Traditional Rulers Move To Settle Osun Speaker, Oba Oyewale’s Rift

The Odo-Otin Local Government Traditional Council has waded into the feud between the Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Rt Honourable Adewale Egbedun and the Alasi of Asi, Oba Isaac Oyewale.

Recall that Oba Oyewale had, in a petition to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone XI, through his counsel, Chief K.E Ngwoke, alleged that Egbedun had threatened to kill him if he set foot in the town.

But reacting to the allegations, the lawmaker said it was indeed the monarch who had been making a series of threats to him.

Egbedun, in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen yesterday, claimed he received, on numerous occasions, threatening phone calls from the Alasi over the case of a suspected hoodlum who was arrested for attacking his convoy.

Mediating on the matter, the President of Odo-Otin Local Government Traditional Council, who doubles as the Olokuku of Okuku, Oba Abioye Oyebode, said the traditional rulers in the council have taken a step to resolve the rift between Alasi and the speaker, who are both from the same town.

Speaking in his palace, while briefing journalists on measures being taken to resolve the disagreement, Oba Oyebode assured residents of Odo Otin and Osun that whatever disagreement between the duo would be resolved.

He pointed to the developmental projects facilitated in the area by the speaker, saying the speaker has been serving the people of the area diligently, including the traditional rulers

“We had a meeting in my palace here yesterday (Thursday), and after the meeting, some royal fathers who attended mentioned the rift between Alasi of Asi, Oba Oyewale and the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon Adewale Egbedun. The royal fathers that were with me here at the time include Oloyan of Oyan, Atapara of Iyeku and Alagbeye of Agbeye.

“All the monarchs present disclosed what they heard regarding Alasi. But concerning the Speaker, they could not find any fault with him. We all resolved that by 4 pm today, Friday, we should invite Alasi to explain what transpired between him and Egbedun. The meeting directed me and Oloyan to carry out the investigation. I am expecting Alasi and Oloyan by 4 pm today.

“Egbedun, as a representative of Odo local government in government has the support of all of us. He is serving his people and us, traditional rulers.

He has facilitated projects across the local council, and he organised empowerment for the people as well. But I am not privy to what happened between him and the Alasi of Asi. The matter is not a serious issue, but we will meet Alasi and discuss with him today.

“I want to assure residents of Odo Otin local government and the rest of Osun that whatever disagreement between the two men would be resolved”, he said.

Also speaking, the Oloyan of Oyan, Oba Kilani Oyedare Adekeye, said they have been making frantic efforts to resolve the matter.

According to the monarch, the speaker and Alasi are from the same compound, saying the matter will be resolved.