Traditional Rulers Key To Grassroots Devt – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has emphasized the central role of traditional rulers in driving peace, unity, and grassroots development across Nigeria, urging monarchs to serve as bridges between the nation’s rich heritage and its aspirations for progress.

Speaking during the coronation of Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III, as the 41st Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland, at the Owa Palace square, Ilesa , Osun State, on Friday, Tinubu described royal institutions as “deep wells of wisdom and moral authority” that must not be sidelined in national discourse and development.

New Telegraph reports that Oba Clement Haastrup, Ajimoko III, is the 41st Owa Obokun Adimula and paramount ruler of Ijesaland.

Represented by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, said: “The place of the traditional ruler remains central in promoting communal harmony, resolving conflicts, and fostering grassroots development,” Tinubu said. “Let us work hand in hand to confront the challenges that face our people and to deliver meaningful change, change that is visible in schools, in markets, on roads, and in the dignity of every citizen.”

He urged Oba Haastrup to be a pillar of unity and justice, calling on him to ensure that his palace becomes “a sanctuary of justice, dialogue, and service.”

The President also reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to inclusive development under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He cited ongoing federal investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and agriculture as part of efforts to uplift lives and create opportunities for communities like Ijesaland.

“We recognize the resourcefulness of this land and will continue to partner with traditional institutions to ensure that development is inclusive and enduring,” Tinubu added.

Describing Ijesaland as a region known for honour, industry, and brilliance, Tinubu praised the contributions of its sons and daughters to national unity and progress.

He hailed the new monarch, Oba Haastrup, for his track record of leadership, humility, and intellect, expressing confidence that his reign would usher in a new era of prosperity and cultural pride for the Ijesa people.

Also speaking at the event, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, announced the official upgrade of Ilesa General Hospital to a Teaching Hospital, a move aligned with his administration’s focus on accessible and quality healthcare, particularly at the grassroots.

“It is with a high sense of responsibility and delight that I address the coronation ceremony of an iconic Nigerian as the new Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland.

“We gather today to rejoice with the Ijesa people as one of their finest ascends the throne of his forefathers,” Adeleke said.

The Governor paid heartfelt tribute to the late monarch, Oba (Dr) Adekunle Aromolaran, describing him as a father figure, intellectual, and visionary who laid the foundation for modern Ijesaland.

Adeleke praised Oba Haastrup’s loyalty and patriotism, recalling his support during the tenure of the late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, Osun State’s first Executive Governor.

“As a businessman, Oba Haastrup rose to the pinnacle of his industry, becoming one of Nigeria’s most accomplished executives. He is a socialite, philanthropist, and a leader with the people’s interests at heart,” he added.

The Governor congratulated the people of Ijesaland on the historic transition and reiterated his administration’s commitment to sustained development and prosperity in the region.

The occasion drew a distinguished audience, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President Namadi Sambo; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola; Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland and OPC Leader, Otunba Gani Adams; the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, the Soun of Ogbomoso, Ghandi Olawoye; former Governor of Osun, Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

