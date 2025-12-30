Traditional Rulers Key Partners In Gov. Idris’ Dev’t Agenda

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, has continued to strengthen collaboration with traditional rulers, recognising them as critical partners in the drive for sustainable socio-economic development across the state.

In a move aimed at deepening inclusive governance, the governor established a Traditional Rulers Consultative Forum to provide advisory and supervisory support for his administration’s infrastructural projects and the implementation of key socio-economic programmes.

A statement issued by Abdullahi Idris, Sadaukin Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to the Governor, said traditional rulers have been assigned specific responsibilities, including the review of development projects, impact assessment, and supervision to ensure strict compliance with specifications and standards.

According to the statement, the active involvement of traditional rulers has contributed significantly to the successes recorded by the administration across various sectors of development.

In appreciation of their continued support and commitment, Governor Idris approved the provision of state-of-the-art official vehicles for the Emirs of Gwandu, Argungu, Yauri, and Zuru. He also sanctioned comprehensive overhauls of several palaces, including redesigns and facelifts, with funds released directly to the Emirs to enable prompt payment to contractors.

The cordial relationship between the governor and traditional institutions has drawn commendation from other royal fathers, particularly from the northern axis, who have described the partnership as a model for effective grassroots governance.

The statement noted that the successful hosting of the 2024 National Annual Qur’anic Recitation Competition in Kebbi State further demonstrated Governor Idris’ commitment to promoting Islamic values and strengthening traditional institutions.

More recently, the governor invited the Northern Traditional Rulers Council to Kebbi State for a high-level conference focused on addressing the challenge of armed banditry in the sub-region, underscoring his proactive approach to security and regional cooperation.

Governor Idris’ efforts have earned him several prestigious traditional titles, including Gwarzon Daular Usmaniya, Kauran Nupe, Kauran Kanem Borno, Kauran Gwandu, Jigon Kabi, Gamjin Yauri, and Garkuwan Zuru.

These honours, the statement added, reflect his selfless service to education, philanthropy, and community development, and further position him as a symbol of exemplary leadership and commitment to the people of Kebbi State.