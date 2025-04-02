Traditional Ruler Seeks Constitutional Roles To Promote Grassroots Dev’t

Share

A traditional ruler in Osun, Adeboye Ademiluyi, the Osinlade of Osi-Okero in Ile-Ife, has called for constitutional roles for traditional rulers in governance, stating that such inclusion would help promote grassroots development.

Ademiluyi made the call on Wednesday during his coronation ceremony in Osi-Okero, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

He emphasized that the traditional institution plays a significant role in communicating government policies and programs to the people and should be strengthened to operate independently of undue political influence.

According to him, traditional rulers should be integrated into governance at all levels, as they act as mediators and enforcers of local laws while also facilitating the successful implementation of government policies and programs.

“I am one of those advocating for traditional rulers to be included in the constitution, particularly in the House of Chiefs, which I believe is a step in the right direction.

“Also, for any election to hold in Nigeria, politicians must recognize the importance of consulting traditional rulers, as they serve as representatives of both the government and their subjects,” Ademiluyi said.

He also expressed gratitude to the Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, for granting him the kingship title in the ancient town of Osi-Okero.

He assured his subjects that he would not disappoint them in his leadership.

Ademiluyi further called on all stakeholders to support the push for constitutional roles for traditional rulers, arguing that their involvement would enhance governance at the grassroots level.

