Traditional Ruler Clarifies Comment On Osun Guber

The Chairman of the Council of Baales in Osogbo Chief Jimoh Ibrahim has debunked the reports that he has endorsed an aspirant to the 2026 Osun State governorship election.

In a statement yesterday, the community leader said his recent comments on Oroki Àsàlá, a current affairs programme aired on the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC), were taken out of context and misrepresented. The Baale of Gbodofon said the programme focused mainly on the Aro in Osogbo and its cultural significance, not politics.

Ibrahim said: “In my response, I made it clear that if there is a capable and suitable candidate from Osogbo, our people might support such a person. “However, as of now, there is no political party that has chosen or selected an Osogbo indigene as its flag bearer.

That was all I said.” The Baale stressed that his response was a general comment on fairness and not an endorsement of any aspirant or party, adding that only the Osogbo Elders’ Council and the Ataoja of Osogbo Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun have the authority to make such political declarations on behalf of the town.