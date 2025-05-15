Traditional Rites Begin As First-Class Monarch Joins Ancestors

Share

Traditional rites have begun in the Oba-Ile community of Akure North Local Government Area, Ondo State, following the death of its revered monarch, Oba Joseph Oluwadare Agunbiade.

The 84-year-old first-class monarch from the Agunbiade royal lineage passed on after 39 years on the throne.

He ascended the stool following a distinguished career in the civil service.

His death has thrown Oba-Ile and neighbouring communities—Owode, Araromi, and Utamo—into mourning.

In line with tradition, shops, markets, and business activities have been suspended.

A key ritual, the trimming of sacred “Igi Ogun” trees, believed to hold ancestral significance, has taken place across the affected communities to signify the start of the mourning period.

Speaking at the palace on Thursday, the Elemo of Oba-Ile, Chief Gbemisayo Oluwatimilehin, said the rites will climax on Friday, May 16, with the closure of the popular Shasha Market.

“The market, a major trading hub in Akure North, will be closed to honour our departed king and preserve the sanctity of the traditional observances,” he said.

He also revealed that a regent would be installed on Sunday to oversee the affairs of the town until a new monarch is chosen.

“The regency period allows for reflection, guidance, and continuity, especially for the royal family and kingmakers,” he added.

In a condolence message, Ondo State Deputy Governor, Dr. Olayide Adelami, described the late monarch as “a people’s king” who ruled with dignity and humility.

“Though his passing is painful, we are comforted by the impactful life he lived. Kabiyesi was a courageous, respected, and charismatic leader who will be sorely missed,” he said.

