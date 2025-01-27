Traditional Institution Critical Pillar For Sustainable Devt, Regional Security – MD NEDC

Share

The Managing Director of the Northeast Development Commission, (NEDDC), Alhaji Mohammed Alkali has described the traditional institution as critical Pilar for sustainable peace and security and the development of the Lake Chad Basin region.

Speaking at the Regional Meeting of Traditional Rulers of the Lake Chad Basin, held at the Indimi Hall of the University of Maiduguri on Monday, the MD Alhaji Mohammed Alkali said, “The traditional institutions are critical in Enhancing collaboration between traditional institutions and public services.

”The Managing conflicts between displaced populations and host communities promoting social cohesion and preventing violent extremism. Developing sustainable approaches to natural resource management.Strengthening cross-border”, cooperation and knowledge sharing.”

While assuring that the commission supports, regional stability, Alkali said, “The NEDC fully supports this initiative by the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) and remains committed to working alongside traditional institutions to achieve our shared goals of regional stability, economic recovery, and sustainable”.

“It is my distinct honour to welcome you all to Maiduguri, Nigeria, for this very important workshop on Fostering Sustainable Peace Through Traditional Rulers in The Lake Chad Basin.

The North-East Development Commission (NEDC) recognizes that the Lake Chad Region while facing significant challenges, holds immense potential for recovery and sustainable development. Our gathering here today acknowledges the vital and irreplaceable role of traditional leaders in shaping the future of this region.”

He said, “The challenges we face in the Lake Chad Basin are complex and interconnected. From security concerns to environmental degradation, from displacement to economic disruption—these issues transcend National Borders and require a unified, regional response.”.

He also said the presence of the Royal Fathers, is significant, as the traditional institution are the custodian of the societal norms and values which are essential for sustainable peace-building efforts.

“Your role in mediating conflicts, promoting social harmony, and preserving our cultural values is more critical now than ever before”, The Lake Chad Basin has long been a symbol of cultural and economic integration.

From the ancient trade routes connecting our communities to the shared traditions that have bound us together, this region has always demonstrated resilience and unity in the face of adversity. M”, he added.

He further explained that this workshop represents a vital step in strengthening collective capacity to address regional challenges, stressing that Over the next two days, they would be engaged in important discussions on: enhancing collaboration between traditional institutions and public services.

Also in his remarks, the Executive Secretary of Lake Chad Basin Commission, Amb Mamman Nuhu Saud I am particularly pleased that this meeting is taking place under the theme: Fostering Sustainable Peace through Traditional Rulers and Strengthening Capacities for Social Cohesion and the Prevention and Management of Violent Extremism in the Lake Chad Basin.

This theme resonates deeply with the collective aspiration of the millions of people whose lives and livelihoods depend on a stable and secure region.”

” Traditional rulers are not merely symbolic figureheads. You are the heartbeat of your communities – the anchors of identity, the custodians of

history, and the arbiters of justice and harmony. For generations, your

wisdom and authority have guided your people through times of crisis and transformation, ensuring the preservation of culture, resilience, and unity.” Nuhu said.

The Executive Secretary said “The Lake Chad Basin, rich in history and diversity, owes much of its social cohesion to the leadership of its traditional institutions. Yet, this same region has become a theatre of devastation due to the Boko Haram insurgency and other forms of violent extremism.

The displacement of millions, the destruction of livelihoods, and the fragmentation of communities have strained the cultural and social fabric of our societies.”.

He said “In the face of these challenges, the traditional rulers, have remained pillars of strength and stability. Whether through mediating disputes, fostering inter-communal dialogue, or preserving cultural heritage, your role has been indispensable. This meeting is a recognition of that role and a call to action to enhance your capacities in fostering sustainable peace.”

” The Lake Chad Basin region has been the epicentre of one of the most devastating insurgencies in recent history. The Boko Haram crisis has claimed countless lives, displaced millions, and disrupted the socio-economic dynamics of an entire region.

‘It is important to acknowledge that the drivers of this insurgency are multifaceted. They include poverty, unemployment, lack of access to education, and the erosion of traditional values.m”, he added.

Amb. Nuhu also said “While governments and international organizations have played vital roles in countering this insurgency, the solution to violent extremism is not solely military or political. It requires a holistic approach that addresses the root causes, heals the wounds of affected communities, and rebuilds trust and cohesion among people.”

He said the gathering is to create a platform for experience sharing and dialogue among traditional rulers from across the region to harness their collective wisdom, share best practices, and identify practical strategies for preventing and managing violent extremism.

