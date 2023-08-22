Traditional Chief Escapes As Gunmen Abduct Six Persons In Osun

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped a traditional Chief of the Oyan Community, in the Oyan Local Government area of Osun State along with five other victims.

However, the traditional Chief, Grace Agboola reportedly escaped from the grip of her abductors on Tuesday as five others are still in captivity

New Telegraph gathered that Mrs Agboola who is the Iyalode of Oyan was kidnapped by gunmen along Ila road via Aworo/Asi village with five others.

It was learnt that the gunmen waylaid their victims who were plying the road around 8 PM. They shot into the air to create fear before they forced them to an unknown destination.

A top security source disclosed that the traditional chief escaped from the kidnappers, leaving other five victims among which are; Surveyor Ige, Mr Fadahunsi Apata and three others.

When contacted, the spokesperson of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC), Kehinde Adeleke confirmed the incident. She said, “Security agencies and local hunters in the community and its environs have been deployed for the search and rescue mission of the remaining five victims”.