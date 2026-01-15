‘Traditional Banks, Fintech Alliance’ll Power Nigeria’s Trillion-Dollar Economy’

The monumental push to transform Nigeria into a trillion-dollar economy is being powered by alliance between the traditional banks and digital-first lenders. This was said by the Managing Director of FairMoney Microfinance Bank, Henry Obiekea.

According to him, this collaborative financial ecosystem, where institutional stability meets democratic scale, is rapidly becoming the engine room of national growth, moving millions from the informal fringe into the heart of the formal economy.

He maintained in a report seen by New Telegraph that the emerging structural harmony was the key to turning basic access into profound economic resilience. “The future of Nigerian banking is defined by traditional banks providing depth and stability, while technology-enabled institutions provide reach, speed, and accessibility.

This isn’t a takeover narrative, but a story of symbiosis, each layer of the financial architecture playing a critical and complementary role in a shared national project,” he said.

He stated further: “With formal financial inclusion now surpassing 64 per cent, the fusion of robust commercial banking with agile, mobile-delivered services is mobilising capital at a velocity previously unimaginable.

“This is starkly evidenced by the staggering 295 trillion Naira in electronic payment transactions recorded in just the first quarter of 2025.

This torrent of digital money is not merely a statistic; it represents the lifeblood of modern commerce, flowing faster and more securely to strengthen supply chains, empower consumer spending, and boost overall economic productivity.

“The critical infrastructure enabling this is no longer just brickand-mortar branches, but the smartphones and USSD codes that bring regulated banking directly into the palms of market traders, freelance professionals, and small-scale farmers, effectively making every connected device a potential bank branch.”

Obiekea notes that at the core of this transformation were Nigeria’s micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs), which contribute nearly half of the nation’s GDP.

According to him, “for decades, these enterprises were hamstrung by a persistent credit gap, unable to access the working capital necessary for growth from traditional banks that relied on conventional collateral.

Today, technology-driven lenders are closing this gap by responsibly leveraging alternative data, from transaction histories to mobile phone usage, to assess creditworthiness.

“The result is a surge in smallticket, short-term “pocket capital” loans that allow a retailer to restock inventory, a mechanic to purchase spare parts, or a tailor to buy new fabrics.

This accessible credit builds a vibrant pipeline of micro-enterprises that can mature, formalize, and eventually graduate into the corporate clientele of larger commercial banks, creating a virtuous cycle within the broader financial ecosystem.

“This digital financial revolution also delivers a powerful boost to national fiscal health. As more economic activity flows through transparent, electronic channels, it significantly widens the tax net.

Every transaction contributes directly to government revenues through mechanisms like stamp duty, while the enhanced transparency supports more efficient tax collection.

This strengthens the government’s ability to fund infrastructure and public services, creating a reinforcing loop between financial inclusion and fiscal sustainability.”

Supporting this entire evolution is a regulatory framework that has matured in lockstep with innovation. The Central Bank of Nigeria’s phased rollout of its open banking framework from early 2026 stands as a cornerstone of this progress.

It ensures all regulated players operate under consistent, secure oversight while allowing customers’ financial data to be shared safely between institutions with their consent. This fosters competition, spurs product innovation, and, crucially, builds systemic trust. As Obiekea emphasised, this framework functions as a vital social contract.

“Knowing that deposits are protected by NDIC insurance and supported by clear dispute resolution mechanisms gives customers the confidence to participate actively in the economy.

“The path forward is one of aligned purpose. The depth and long-term investment capacity of traditional banks, combined with the reach, innovation, and customer-centric design of licensed digital lenders, are creating a more resilient and inclusive financial system.

“By working in concert, this dual force is ensuring that every Nigerian, from the Lagos professional to the rural agro-dealer, is equipped with the financial tools to contribute meaningfully to the country’s shared economic ambition.

“The trillion-dollar future is not just a target; it is a process being built one secure digital transaction, one responsible microloan, and one newly included citizen at a time,” he noted.