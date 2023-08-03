Trading In FBNH, WAPCO, NB Returns NGX To Green

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Wednesday ended bullish, ending five uninterrupted sessions of losses. The market recovered as the benchmark Index rose by 0.12 percent to settle at 64,267.36 points. Investor interests in FBNH (+1.12%), WAPCO (+4.32%) and NB (+2.70%) outweighed losses in BUAFOODS (-2.03%), ACCESS- CORP (-0.30%) and UBA (-2.15%) keeping the market in the green.

The year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 25.40 percent, with market capitalization gaining N40.90 billion to close at N34.97 trillion. Market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 44.62 percent. A total of 330.78 million shares valued at N4.27 billion were exchanged in 6,251 deals. T R A N S C O R P (+3.14%) led the volume chart with units traded while FBNH (+1.12%) led the value chart in deals worth N502.76 million.

Market breadth closed positive at a 1.71-to-1 ra- tio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones as NASCON, CHAMS and ABBEYBDS appreciated by 10 percent each to close at N35.75 kobo, N0.99 kobo, and N1.21 kobo per share respectively. SKYAVN followed with 9.96 percent gain to close at N28.15 kobo per share while the share price of Dangote Sugar was up by 9.93 percent to close at N32.65 kobo per share.

On the other hand, TIP and THOMASWY led the losers table with 10 percent each to close at N0.72 kobo and N1.17 per share respectively. UPL trailed with 9.78 percent to close at N2.49 per share. The share value of OMATEK dropped by 9.76 percent to close at N0.37 per share while JOHNHOLT was down by N1.63 kobo per share.