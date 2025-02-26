Traders Urged To Desist From Trading On Walkways

Share

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, yesterday appealed to traders in the state to stop trading on walkways and blockage of the drainage.

Wahab made the appeal while addressing traders during an inspection of drainage and enforcement monitoring in Idumota, Oyingbo and Lagos Island markets.

He added: “If traders stop selling on the walkways, the good infrastructure built by the state will not be destroyed.

“Unfortunately, the road networks, the passages for water flow, and the walkways have been turned into markets.

“We served them notices at Oyingbo Market yesterday, so, I decided to come and appeal to them, like one-on-one advocate to beg them. “You can’t be selling on this walkway.

You have virtually blocked the newly constructed drainage system and collector.

“Hopefully, you will listen and not come back here tomorrow. But we have our contingency plan in place to enforce compliance, if this carrot dangling fails.”

Wahab said he had visited Outer Marina earlier to check the work being done there, to ensure that stormwater discharges into the lagoon from the CFAO point.

