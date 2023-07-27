Traders Storm FCTA In Protest Over AMML Crisis

Protesting traders from different markets have stormed the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) demanding that the Permanent Secretary immediately intervene in the lingering crisis rocking the leadership of Abuja Markets Management Limited ( AMML).

The traders who brandished various placards alleged that the sacked Managing Director, Abubakar Faruk has destabilised the markets within the over 13 years he has served in AMML.

They alleged that the leadership tussle has created confusion in the markets, as traders don’t know who is the right person to collect revenue from them.

Speaking on behalf of the traders, Abubakar Abdullahi Secretary General of FCT Amalgamated Traders Association, said the traders decided to storm the streets in protest because the conflicting orders from the different camps were making traders lose money.

Abubakar noted that traders cannot continue to pay revenue to individuals or groups without authentication by the administration.

Abdullahi ” the trend of problems facing the traders after the coming back of Faruk, the embattled Managing Director of Abuja Markets Management Limited. We have seen videos where different people are dragging for things in the office.

” We in the market are being affected directly when the leadership of AMML is not coordinated. The markets are not stable because of the conflict.

” The service charge and the dues we pay in the market, we are supposed to know exactly who to pay to. AMML is the collector of revenue of any kind in the market for the FCTA, so we want to know who is in charge.

” We have seen a letter from Abuja Investments Company Ltd, terminating the contract of Abubakar Faruk, we have also seen another letter telling us to stop paying money to anybody.

Also Speaking, Hassan Ibrahim, Chairman Arewa Traders Association, FCT Chapter, demanded that Faruk should vacate the office, after 13 years as the MD of AMML.

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) had taken measures to restore traders’ confidence and also stability in the markets.

Sunday Olubiyi, Head of Internal Security, Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) who addressed the protesters said, “We are aware of the crisis and the Administration is doing everything to resolve it. The Permanent Secretary is also working towards it. You can come with all your documentation”.