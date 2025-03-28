Traders Protest At Lagos Assembly Over Demolition Of Shops 

Share

Scores of traders from the demolished Owode Onirin spare parts market on Friday staged a protest at the Lagos State House of Assembly, expressing their grievances over the demolition of their shops.

The protesting traders, carrying placards with various inscriptions, accused the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) of demolishing their shops without prior notice.

They urged the State government and the Assembly to intervene in the matter.

The Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHSR), led by its President, Alex Omotehinse, also condemned the demolition.

Some of the placards read: “No prior notice of relocation for our market,” “Lagos State Government should call LASBCA to order.

“We say no to illegal demolition,” “Babajide Sanwo-Olu, give us justice,” “Mr. Speaker, save our souls and our market,” and “IGP, call F.C.I.D Alagbon to order.”

It would be recalled that on Thursday, March 6, 2025, officials of LASBCA, accompanied by policemen and suspected thugs armed with dangerous weapons, reportedly invaded Owode Market and demolished over 500 shops, destroying goods worth billions of naira.

The Chairman of the traders, Abiodun Ahmed, lamented the impact of the demolition, revealing that three of his shops were destroyed and that goods were carted away.

“We had no prior notice of the demolition or any plan for relocation. We built the market ourselves and have been running our businesses peacefully until they came overnight and shattered our hopes,” he said.

Ahmed further disclosed that two traders had died as a result of the demolition, stressing that the incident had severely affected their economic well-being.

Alex Omotehinse, who submitted a petition on behalf of the traders to both the House of Assembly and the Governor’s office, emphasized that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, had earlier directed his men not to get involved in land disputes.

He urged the State legislature to thoroughly investigate the demolition, ensure justice for the affected traders, and hold those responsible accountable.

“The livelihoods of many Traders have been destroyed by this demolition. We demand a proper investigation to uncover what truly transpired and bring the perpetrators to book,” he said.

Rasheed Shabi, representing Lagos Mainland 2, received the petition on behalf of the Lagos State House of Assembly and assured the traders of a swift intervention.

“You have brought your petition to your House for a fair hearing, and I assure you that we will give it an accelerated review. I urge you all to remain peaceful and return to your homes,” he said.

