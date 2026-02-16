Traders Petition Lagos AG Over DPP’s Alleged Attempt To ‘Kill’ 13-Year-Old Burglary Case

Two embittered traders, Miss Precious Akunnaya Chima and Mr. Chidi Nnamoko have petitioned the Lagos State Attorney General, Lawal Pedro (SAN), over alleged attempt by the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to ‘kill’ a 13-year-old case of alleged theft against the duo of Ben Obaro and Sayid Ajalaruru.

In the petition dated 9th October, 2025, written through their lawyer, Eric Orji, the petitioners disclosed that at the request of the defendants, the DPP had on August 13, 2013 gave a legal advice directing the SCID Department at Panti, Lagos State to arraign the accused persons before a magistrate court as a prima facie case has been established against them.

They were said to have been arraigned in Charge No. SLG /37/ 2012 C.O.P vs. Ben Obaro and Sayid Ajalaruru, but it was added that after the arraignment, the defence started applying all tactics to delay the prosecution. “Unfortunately, when all the delay tactics employed by the defendants failed, they reverted again to the office of the DPP in year 2024 to kill the case and let the defendants off from further prosecution.

“Consequently, one, Mrs. Moronke Oluokun, an Assistant Director in the office of the DPP came to court in 2024 to request for the duplication of the case file claiming to be sent by the DPP without any letter. “When challenged, the said Mrs. Oluokun retreated; however, by a letter dated 7th July, 2024, but served on 26th August, 2025, she wrote the Deputy Commissioner of Police at SCID, Panti in Lagos State to duplicate the case file and send it to the DPP for a fresh legal advice.

“On 9th October, 2025 when the matter came up in court for continuation of trial, the defendant’s lawyer, Victor Obaro Esq, relying on the letter requested that he was waiting for an advice from the office of the DPP. “Against this information, the complainants wrote a petition to the office of the DPP to ascertain the veracity of the lawyer’s claim. Following the complainants’ petition, the office of the DPP responded through a mail on 18th September, 2025, saying the Legal Advice dated 13th August, 2013 still stands.

“Still not done, the defence counsel reached out again to the office of the DPP in furtherance of the plot to frustrate the prosecution. The complainants express fears that the defense counsel in desperate bid to stall further prosecution of the case might have compromised some of the officials in the DPP’s office as he was heard several times boasting that he will get the DPP to kill the case in fearing the outcome of the concluded judgement.

“That is seen as the reason for the request for the case file to be duplicated and sent again to the DPP for fresh advice which the DPP himself had earlier said that it is absolutely unnecessary. “Despite the above response, the office of the DPP had on 27th October, 2025 and 5th of February, 2026 sent two different lawyers, O. S Okuobi Esq and Maria Shittu Esq to court to demand for the duplication of the file for ‘another’ legal advice”, the petitioners said. While seeking an immediate intervention of the Lagos AG, the petitioners argued that the plan of the DPP’s office to offer fresh legal advice on the case is a disguised tactic to file a ‘nolle prosequi’ and close the case and let off the defendants to stand their trial.

The complainants are therefore enjoining the DPP to save his office the embarrassment that will arise for stalling the prosecution of persons he had earlier recommended for prosecution for the offences committed. The accused persons with others at large, were alleged to have broken into the shops of the two complainants, caused extensive damage and looted the shops on April 20, 2012 in a bid to force the complainants out of the shops.

After thorough investigations by the Police, they were charged to court on May 30, 2012 on a four-count charge; chiefly being unlawful interference with property with intent to forcefully and illegally eject them from their shops without any court order. The said criminal act took place at No. 1, Adelabu Street, Surulere, Lagos State. The defendants were caught on camera as there are photographic and video evidence of the defendants committing the crime. These exhibits have been tendered and admitted in court.