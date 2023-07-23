Traders Lose Millions As Fire Raze Shops In Taraba

In the early hours of Sunday, a fire broke out in Jalingo’s ATC neighborhood of Taraba State destroying goods worth millions of Naira.

No fewer than 10 shops were affected by the inferno, which started at about 3 a.m.

The Chief Executive Officer of Taraba News, a media organization that lost two stores, Gabriel Olayinka, pleaded with the government to assist them.

He lamented the destruction of all of his possessions, even his stationery.

Aligning her weight to that of Olayinka, a female victim, who conducted our reporter around her burnt shop, said it would take several years to recover from the shock of the incident.

She urged the state governor and other well-to-do individuals and groups to come to the aid of all the affected persons, stating that ” for us to survive this tragedy, government, and other well-to-do persons have to come to our rescue.”

Another victim, who claimed to have just stocked his shop with goods he purchased with bank loans, urged the government and the humanitarian ministry at the national level to come to their aid.

“I almost collapsed when I arrived here and saw that my shop and all the goods I borrowed money from the bank to purchase have all been engulfed by the fire,” he cried.

The inferno was allegedly started by a surge after the local power supply was restored, though this has not been formally proven.