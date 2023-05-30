Traders lament seizure of donkey meat by Customs

Traders under the umbrella of Donkey Dealers Association of Nigeria (DDAN) have lamented the endless clampdown by Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Kebbi State Command, for dealing in donkey business.

They said that the recent seizures of N200 million donkey meat being conveyed to Ochanja Market in Onitsha, Anambra State by the service had affected them as they engaged in the business to provide daily bread for more than three million Nigerian households.

The National President of the Donkey Dealers Association of Nigeria Mr Ikechukwu Aniude, explained in Abuja that Customs made the seizure on May 19 2023.

Aniude noted that the traders had similarly lost goods valued at more than N200 million last year when their meat was impounded by the Kebbi State Command of NCS.

He said: “More cows are slaughtered in Nigeria daily, compared to the number of donkeys being slaughtered from day to day in our country. Seizing goods belonging to donkey dealers by the Kebbi State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service is the height of man’s inhumanity to man at a time like now in Nigeria.

“The operatives of the command failed to realise that our business has been giving daily bread to a cross-section of Nigerians north and south for more than half a century. We plead with the Federal Government to please step in and end the unwarranted onslaught on donkey traders by the Kebbi State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service in particular.”

Last year, the service seized thousands of donkey penises that were about to be exported to Hong Kong in Lagos that were about to be exported to Hong Kong.

The consignment was falsely declared as cow male genitals but after due examination, export officers discovered they were donkey male genitals.

Also, in July, 2022, NCS seized $116,000 worth of donkey skins being smuggled into the country from neighbouring Niger.