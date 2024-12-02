Traders Lament Loss Of Goods To Fire In Ibadan Market

Share

Many traders at the Moniya Market, Akinyele Ibadan, on Monday expressed sadness at the losses they incurred when a midnight fire razed their shops. It was said to have been caused by a power surge.

Idowu, a fashion designer, in an emotion-laden voice, said, “I received a phone call around 1:06 am, but before I got there, all my sewing machines worth millions of naira, alongside clothes of different fabrics, were burnt to ashes.”

Another trader, Badmus, who sells provisions, said, “I just stored my shop on Saturday. I even borrowed that money to go to market. I lost everything to this fire. It’s so pathetic.”

Musa, a POS operator, said, “I lost virtually all my savings. I operate a PoS machine and sell some goods. My POS and other valuables were destroyed by the inferno.”

To Sulaimon who sells accessories, “Honestly, I’m speechless. Where will I start again? I sell phone accessories. I bought those goods because we are in a festive period. It’s so sad”, he lamented.

Ajetunmobi said, “I sell phone accessories (wholesales), I cannot estimate what I lost at the moment.”

Confirming the incident which happened a few minutes past 12 a m, the state General Manager of Fire Service, Yemi Akinyinka, said the agency received a distress call around 12:27 am, and his men immediately moved to the area

“On getting to the address above, it was discovered to be rows of shops and container shops met well alight. Property worth millions of naira was destroyed and billions of property were saved by the agency personnel, no lives were loss.”

He advised the people of the state to handle fire with care in order to avoid fire incidents.

