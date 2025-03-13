Traders Count Losses As Fire Razes Aleshinloye Market In Ibadan

Share

It was grief and agony among traders in Ibadan, Oyo State, when goods worth millions of naira were destroyed on Tuesday night following a fire incident that razed parts of the popular Aleshinloye Market.

Some of the traders expressed sadness and called for assistance while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan yesderday. One of the victims, Rukayat AbdulLateef, said the fire consumed two shops with over N50 million worth of goods.

“I just bought about N5.4 million worth of goods in my two shops on Thursday, and I have some goods left there before restocking because we don’t normally finish selling the previous goods before restocking.

“I borrowed money to buy the goods in those shops, and I am yet to make N1 million on goods from Thursday. I don’t know where to start now,” she lamented.

Another victim, Toyeebat Bello, said the fire affected her 10 shops with goods worth over N70 million. “I got the information about the fire on Tuesday night, but couldn’t come down at that time.

On getting to the market, I discovered that all my 10 shops were affected. “What we have been hearing before is that the government wanted to demolish Aleshinloye Market, and we have been appealing to them, not knowing that this kind of thing will happen,” she said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

