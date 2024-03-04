Traders Accuse Customs Of Influencing Hike In Prices Of Goods In S’East

Traders within the South East region of Nigeria have said that the unbridled extortionist tendencies of the men and officers of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in the region are posing a danger to the free movements of goods and services.

The traders said that incessant raids of Southeast markets by Customs and the mounting of hundreds of checkpoints on various roads and routes within the region and neighbouring South-South states is one of the causative factors driving up the costs of essential commodities in the country.

The traders consequently appealed to the government to halt what they termed the insensitive and negative operational tactics of the Customs Service, stressing that they may be forced to resort to self-help to save their businesses from collapse.

President of Abia State Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA), Sir Alphonsus Udeigbo lamented that the continued extortionist and exploitative activities of Customs have negatively impacted the conduct of businesses and free flow of goods and services within the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones.

Udeigbo said that the unprofessional conduct of the officers of the Customs Service is contributing in no small measure to pushing up prices of essential commodities far beyond the reach of the ordinary people.

Udeigbo noted that the ugly situation if not checked may force the Traders and other victims of the alleged Customs’ unethical practices to engage in a showdown with all relevant authorities

“Look, the situation is unbearable. You can’t believe that from Benin to Onitsha, Owerri to Aba, Aba to such places like Port Harcourt, Yenagoa and Uyo most of which are less than 100km there are close to 20 Customs Checkpoints on each road.

“These checkpoints are manned by men and Officers from different units of the Service. Sadly, at each of the Checkpoints traders and other businessmen and women are forced to part with between #20,000 and # 30,000 per truckload of goods.

“The status of the goods you are carrying, whether contraband or not, for them does not matter. What matters is that you have to settle.

“Now, there are two problems here. One, the goods are goods that have been officially cleared at the various ports of entry, with approved duties paid. The second issue is that these goods are mostly legally approved goods (not contraband) whose owners have paid all the approved duties.

“The implications of these unethical and unprofessional conducts of Customs officials are many, but the main thing is that it pushes prices of goods unnecessarily up.

“The reason being that after undergoing harrowing experiences, including extortions on the road, the traders in a bid to break even will increase prices. In the end, it is the common man who will finally bear the brunt.

“Our position is also that men and officers of the Customs should leave the various South East Markets alone. They should go to their lawfully assigned areas of operation which are the borders and Ports.”

Udeigbo said that it is unfortunate that, besides subjecting traders to unnecessary extortions on the roads the Customs equally raid their markets now and then after inflicting problems on the traders in the main road.

“We are in touch with our traders colleagues across the South-East region, this is the bitter experience of traders be it in Onitsha, Enugu, Aba, Abakiliki, Owerri and South-South.

“Many businesses are being seriously threatened by the negative activities of these Customs operatives. They even have some accomplices and aides from among the traders, whose job is to feed them with the dates and times of movements of goods. It is all that bad.”

Meanwhile, the authorities of Nigeria Customs say all their operations in the region, just like in others are strictly guided by adherence to rules of engagement and extant laws establishing the outfit.

Spokesperson for the Abia/ Imo Area Command of Customs, ASC Jerry Attah while debunking allegations of multiple checkpoints said the service officially operates two checkpoints at Benin and Cross River within the zone.

He claimed that besides the two, the service only operates Patrol/ Surveillance teams whose task is to ensure that contraband items of any nature do not find their way into Nigeria Markets.

” Here our operations are strictly undertaken based on credible intelligence and it is to guide against loss of revenue by the federal government, and also prevent the influx of prohibited goods and items into Nigerian markets. We have the mandate to do so.

“We are not aware of alleged extortion and misconduct by our operatives, because nobody has officially approached us on that.”

Attah said that if Customs Service will address any of such cases, adding that, some of the reports against their men are unsubstantiated or informal complaints are mostly from some people who are not into genuine businesses.” Attah noted.