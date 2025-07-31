Trader Seeks N5m For Intestine Surgery

A 67-year-old trader, Mrs. Funke Adebayo, is urgently seeking N5 million for surgery after doctors found a suspected cancerous growth in her colon, according to a medical report from Hephzibah Specialist Clinic, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

To this end, Mrs. Adebayo has appealed to philanthropists and public spirited Nigerians to donate the needed funds to enable her undergo the surgical operation required to give her a reprieve.

The health challenges of Mrs. Adebayo, who lives in Ajegunle/Abalabi, Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State began in August 2023, when she started experiencing persistent stomach pain and weight loss.

For months, she relied on herbal remedies and visited several hospitals, but her condition worsened early this year. A colonoscopy carried out on July 21, 2025, showed a bleeding ulcerated mass in her sigmoid colon.

The report, signed by Consultant Gastroenterologist Dr. Kolawole Akande, described the mass as “likely malignant” and recommended an abdominopelvic CT scan to determine how far it may have spread. Her son-in-law, Oluwasesi Salami, said the family has spent hundreds of thousands of naira on tests, medication, and alternative treatments, but they have now run out of funds.

“She can barely eat or walk now,” he told New Telegraph. “Doctors at the Sacred Heart Hospital in Lantoro said we need at least N1.2 million to begin her treatment, but the full cost — including surgery and post-surgery care — is around N5 million.” Mrs. Adebayo’s condition is critical. Doctors said she must first be stabilised with medication for at least one week before further tests or surgery can take place.

According to her son-in-law, the family has not received any financial support from the government or private organisations and is now calling on Nigerians for help.

“We are begging well-meaning Nigerians to assist us in saving her life,” he said. Donations can be sent to: Account Name: Adebayo Olufunke Oluwasogo, 9065607841, Moniepoint. For verification or further information, please contact: Oluwasesi Salami (Son-in-law): 08073895224 Nike Salami (Daughter): 09123700080