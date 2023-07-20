Trademore Flooding: Unpleasant Clash Between FCTA And Estate Developers

The lingering face-off between owners of Trademore Estate, a residential estate in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and the FCT administration over perennial flooding in the estate has been a source of concern, because despite the huge losses which its residents and other estates also affected in the area have had to contend with, the owners of the estate and the FCTA are playing the blame game rather than finding lasting solution, CALEB ONWE reports’

For about 8 years now, precisely since May 5, 2014, when the first flooding tsunami hit Trademore Estate, a residential estate in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory Administration and the developers have been engaged in an unpleasant tango.

As the tango continued with intermittent beef over discordant dancing steps, subscribers for the housing units and residents of the estate have recorded disheartening loss of lives and properties. While the owners of the estate, Trade- more International Holdings Ltd, affirmed that their over 700 units of houses got valid building plans approval in 2004, through the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), FCTA has remained defiant in opposition.

FCTA, having superior administrative rights in Abuja’s land matters, has continued to announce to whoever wants to listen, that the area within which the estate was developed since 2007 is yet to get Urban and Regional Planning Department’s approval.

Contentious land titles

One of the issues about the Trademore Estate which appears to be contentious and contingent to the continued flooding, is the allocation and titles to the land. The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has remained vehement in its claims that the estate didn’t get proper approval from its relevant agencies before commencing the construction of the housing units.

FCTA said that by the virtue of Section 297 (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and Sections 18 & 1 (3) of the FCT Act respectively, it absolutely vest the entire 8,000 square kilometers of the land in the Federal Capital Territory to the Federal Government of Nigeria, and is being managed by the FCT Minister under a delegated responsibility. In 2006, the then Minister directed the Area Councils to discontinue allocation of land and also ordered that they update and forward their records of allocations to AGIS for the commencement of the title regularisation for thorough cleaning and validation.

As a follow up to the directive, the administration subsequently recalled all Area Councils’ Zonal Land Managers and Zonal Planning Officers back to the mainstream, for the suspension of land allocation by the six Area Councils to commence. It was learnt that after divesting the rights of land allocation from Area Councils, FCTA through the FCT Land Use and Allocation Committee initiated Area Councils’ title regularisation exercise for all Area Councils land allottees.

New Telegraph learnt that it was on this basis that FCTA have been tactically washing its hands off the flooding mis- fortune of Trademore Estate. Findings showed that FCTA and its relevant agencies have not been proactive to the flooding menace, but only reactionary. On the part of the developers, they claimed that the allocation and all necessary approval and titles were gotten from the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) in 2004, when the Area Councils still had rights to allocate land within their jurisdiction.

New Telegraph’s investigation showed that the developers have petitioned FCTA through their lawyers, over claims that the estate is sitting on an illegally acquired land. And various correspondences the developers exchanged with relevant agencies, obviously established that FCTA have been having meetings with them on issues relating to the land. Findings also showed that the Lugbe District, where Trademore Estate, as well as other several mass housing estates are clustered, have no proper infrastructural designs.

It was learnt that while other estates have escaped the roaring anger of the flood, because they are located on high land, Trademore has not been that lucky, as a high number of the houses are built on low land.

Petition against FCTA

Following the perennial flooding in the estate, constant accusation that the estate land was acquired illegally and threats of demolition, the developers had initiated a legal battle against FCTA. New Telegraph gathered that they have engaged a foremost Lawyer, Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN who has already initiated a legal firework. He has swiftly petitioned FCTA and has also secured a court order to stop planned demolition of more houses said to be obstructing water channels.

In the petition submitted on behalf of the devel- opers, it was stated that, “It is necessary to stress here that our client, being an experienced indigenous real estate developer in Nigeria with well over two decades of cognate experience in real estate development, could not have entered a site and started development without proper allocation and authorisation. “Our client was properly allocated the land contain- ing the Trademore Estate.

It duly sought for and obtained Development Plan Approval for the develop- ment of the Trademore Estate, building over 700 units of houses, an achievement that was facilitated by huge bank loans. “On this question of whether or not our client had a Development Plan Approval, may we humbly refer you to a letter written to our client by the Office of the Abuja Metropoli- tan Management Council (AMMC), dated the 23rd of March, 2010, wherein the Co-ordinator of the AMMC stated the obvious as follows: “The Council has critically looked at your case and observed as follows: Your Company is a beneficiary of lands allocations made in Lugbe by the Abuja Municipal Area Council;

Your Company was granted a building Plan Approval in 2004 by the same AMAC; “The company has gone ahead to develop total units of about 700 houses on the plot based on the granted approval; “The layout within which your land is located is yet to be approved by the Urban and Regional Planning department of the FCDA;” After the first ever flooding which oc- curred on 5th May, 2014, the second one happened in 2019, the 3rd and 4th flooding were in 2021 and 2023 respectively.

2021 flooding…

The 2021 flooding in the estate was adjudged to be very disastrous, having claimed about four lives. Official account of the incident, said the flood hit both Trademore, Light Gold and Wisdom Estates, even some other parts of Lugbe Community, killing four persons, including a senior staff of the Department of State Services (DSS), washed away 26 vehicles and also affected about 166 buildings.

The Director General of the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Abbas Idris, who gave the official account of the flood stated that the dead bodies of the victims were recovered and handed over to their various families for burial. According to him; “FEMA has established, in the course of rescue operations which began from 9:00 pm of 12th September, 2021 up to 13th September, 2021 that four (4) persons lost their lives to the flood and the recovered bodies have been taken by family members for burial.

“Also, over 26 vehicles – including an articulated towing van were swept away by the flood, besides a tarred road in Trademore Estate that was completely washed away as a result of the strength of the flood water. These losses are a summary of the impact of the flood on the affected locations. In total, 166 houses were affected. The Agency is still estimating the volume of losses suffered as a result of this flood.

Demolition of houses

Making real its threat to demolish structures built on flood ways at the estate, in 2022 FCTA led its team to Trademore, pulling down about 30 houses out of over 100 that were marked for demolition. The Senior Special Assistant to the then FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah noted that, “There has been excessive development on the flood plain in Trademore Estate.

He said; “All the houses that are going down were marked and some have been marked as long as three years ago, some were marked at foundation level, window level, roofing level.” He continued, “For now, 30 houses are going, but over 100 were marked, but we are still engaging critical stakeholders around there. “After removing the first 30 houses, we will engage with them and we look at how we can use Land Use Act to find solution.

“We are very keen in getting the structures out so that water can pass and lives are saved in the city.” He also reiterated that the administration won’t compensate anyone because there was no building plan, no approval, no allocation on the flood plain. “We are not going to give any compensation because there was no building approval,” he noted.

2023 flooding…

The flooding of the Trademore in July 2023 was another disastrous one that shook almost the whole of the FCT. The unfortunate incident claimed one life, while about 116 houses were said to have been submerged following an early morning heavy downpour. The Director General of the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Dr Abbas Idriss, said a team of rescuers from FEMA worked tirelessly helping victims of flood, and couldn’t establish any casualty.

Idriss also confirmed that the Estate and environ have suffered flooding almost every year due to illegal structures erected along water channels by the developers. He said; “The flood at Trademore Estate were caused by infractions on the water channel,” appealing to residents whose houses are built on the water channel to relocate. According to him; “Trademore is on the water channel and therefore vulnerable to floods.”

A disaster zone

The FCTA’s Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, who led top management staff on assessment tour, said the administration was worried over the reoccurring flooding in Estate and environs, and have resolved to end the menace. Adesola noted that the administration would be taking a strong decision towards mitigating the flooding in the estate and all other places prone to flooding disaster.

Adesola said; “To be able to proffer solution to the problem, that is why we visited the Trademore, we understand it is a developmental challenge occasioned by the nature of the drainage construct- ed there. “More particularly is the risk that people took to construct a low level home, while on the road you can see the low level of the roof, which initially made them vulnerable to flooding.

“We cannot allow the destruction to continue, so in a couple of days we will be taking appropriate actions. Having seen the extent of the flooding, we are of the opinion and hereby declare Trademore Estate a disaster area and there will be immediate action to remedy the situation”

Causes of the perennial flood

Residents who are faced with this challenge almost on a yearly basis, have cried out, accusing both the government and the private developers of distorting town planning rules and regulations, thereby provoking the water. They said that the developers in collaboration with some unscrupulous government officials have compromised ur- ban and regional planning regulations, resulting into building houses on water ways.

Engr. Sadiq Shabdah, who lives in one of the estates around the environs, noted that most of the houses were built on buffer zones, green areas and directly on water channels. According to him, having sold out the houses to off-takers who now occupy them, the developers are in dilemma. He added; “Both the government and the developers have been scratching the surface of the matter. If they actually want to solve this annual problem of flood, they should remove all the buildings standing on water ways. “Expanding the drainages is not useful enough when the source of the water is still blocked.”

The Chairman, Trademore Phase 2 Estate, Engr. Uchechukwu Moses, blamed the Federal Capital Territory Administration for the agony of the residents. Moses alleged that the administration through its agents allocated water channels to developers to build on without considering the fact that a time will come when water will want to demand for its right of ways. He lamented that residents have been subjected to terrible losses, because relevant government agencies have long neglected to do the needful.

According to him, before any development takes place in Abuja, approval is usually sought and gotten. He therefore, opined that government knows what the solution to the problem is, but has refused to do it. “What happened was beyond imagination, unfortunately properties were de- stroyed, and lives were lost. “The major cause in a nutshell is about drainage, for some years now, Trademore Estate has been consistently flooded. Now the question is, where is the flood coming from?

The incident on Sunday made us understand that it was coming from some- where, now government should look at it properly. “Government has all the information. So if there are houses built on a flood plain, who gave such approval. We all know that in this country, there is no way a developer will stand any project without passing through approval. “So, if there are houses on the water plains, who gave the approval? Government should go ahead and do the needful,” Moses added.

Solution

The FCTA insisted that the surest solution to the flooding is demolishing all the houses identified as obstruction to free flow of water. The Director General of the FCT Emergency Management Agency, Abass Idriss, had severally advised residents of the Estate to safely relocate, noting that all structures built on flood ways must be removed. Meanwhile, the developers had remained firm in their opposition to the demolition of houses in the Estate.

According to them, that can- not be the solution to the challenge. They alleged that there are some identified measures to achieving solutions which they have implemented as agreed be- tween them and FCTA. They however, noted that the FCTA has continued playing the ostrich while lives and proper- ties are being swept away. It can be deduced from the petition their lawyers wrote that there are certain measures needed to end the perennial flooding, which have not been given attention.

They alleged through their lawyers that; “Our client’s engineering company also discovered that a dam at Aleita (a nearby settlement) which collects water from Pyakasa, Kaura, Dakwo, Duboyl, Gadwa and other communities, and which serves as a buffer for flood water flowing through the entire area, had almost been completely wiped out over the years due to heavy sand filling and illegal land reclamation activities by per- sons in the area outside our client’s estate.

“It was also our client’s findings that this massive reclamation of land after Trademore Estate had culminated in the reduction in the width of the water outlet after the estate, especially behind Clobek Estate, Wisdom Estate and other estates in Lugbe. This reclamation greatly distorted the lateral flow of water, thus resulting in flood water directly flowing into our client’s estate whenever a heavy downpour occurred.

“Our client immediately presented its findings to your Department of Development Control on the 5th of May, 2014, after the first flooding incidence in the estate. This presentation by our client led to a physical meeting between the management of the Department of Development Control and some of our client’s Directors. “Consequent upon the meeting, our client was orally directed by the Department of Development Control to embark on expansion and dredging of the channel within the estate.

Our client immediately carried out these directives of expanding and dredging the said channel within the estate under the strict supervision of rep- resentatives of the Department of Develop- ment Control. “Upon our client carrying out the direc- tives as proffered by the management of the Department of Development Control through expansion and dredging of the channel within the estate, there was re- spite as there was no further incidence of flooding between 2015 and 2018 (a period of four years).”