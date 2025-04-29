Trade War: Russia Facilitates Export Expansion Into Nigeria

Share

As global super powers move to increase their trade dominance in Africa, especially following recent tariff imbroglio initiated by United States President Donald Trump, Russia has taken a new step to expand its product export into Nigeria, beginning from June.

Findings by New Telegraph revealed that besides existing exports into the country, two shipping lines are to commence shipment of Russian agricultural products, machinery and transportation equipment into Nigeria from mid-June 2025.

The ships, operated by Russia’s A7 African Cargo Line will operate between Novorossiysk Port and Lagos ports. The idea, further findings revealed, is to facilitate the influx of cheap but essential goods into the Nigerian markets.

It was learnt that the shipping service would involve two 700-TEU container ships, which will service the route, with future development plans aimed at Senegal.

Recall that in February 2025, Russia officially added Nigeria to the list of countries eligible for currency trading in its banking system.

However, the Russia’s Trade Representative in Nigeria, Maxim Petrov, explained that the shipping line, which will facilitate the sale of Russian agricultural products, machinery, would in return, allow Russia to purchase cotton from fellow West African state, Mali; a crucial regional product with an annual yield of over 650,000 tonnes.

In December 2024, Russia disclosed a plan to triple grain and fertiliser exports to Nigeria over the next few years. In February, six vessels berthed with 209,944 tonnes of Russian wheat valued at N194 billion ($118 million) at the Lagos ports despite bad weather which hit Russian grain, leading to 30 per cent fall in export.

Of the imports to Lagos Port, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position indicated that three of the vessels offloaded 168,872 tonnes or 80 per cent of the consignment at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL), Lagos Port led by Unity Discovery with 57,029.34 tonnes; Alypso N, 54,999 tonnes and Copenhagen Commerce, 56,844 tonnes.

Also, Sweet Lady II, 37,400 tonnes and Allegra, 29,701 tonnes berthed at Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL) of the port, while Alda berthed with 31,000 tonnes at Josepdam, Tincan Island Port in January.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Russian Grain Union (RGU), Arkady Zlochevsky, said that demand from the main importers, Middle East and North Africa of Russian grain would remain stable despite the bad weather as it had maintained a strong position in Egypt and Algeria.

However, he explained that exports to Nigeria had already exceeded three million tonnes in the current exporting season as demand from the country has been increased due to its rapidly growing population.

