Trade War: China, Canada Retaliate As Trump Tariffs Take Effect

President Donald Trump’s long-threatened tariffs against Canada and Mexico finally went into effect yesterday, putting global markets on edge and setting up costly retaliations by the United States’ North American allies.

Starting just past midnight, imports from Canada and Mexico are now to be taxed at 25 per cent, with Canadian energy products getting tariffed at 10%. In addition, the 10% tariff that Trump placed on Chinese imports in February is doubling to 20%.

In response, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country would slap tariffs on more than $100 billion of American goods over the course of 21 days.

China has announced 10%-15% tariffs on US agriculture imports and is also targeting US firms with retaliatory action. Mexico didn’t immediately detail any retaliatory measures.

The US president’s moves raised fears of higher inflation and the prospect of a devastating trade war even as he promised the American public that taxes on imports are the easiest path to national prosperity, reports The Associated Press.

He has shown a willingness to buck the warnings of mainstream economists and put his own public approval on the line, believing that tariffs can fix what ails the country.

“It’s a very powerful weapon that politicians haven’t used because they were either dishonest, stupid or paid off in some other form,” Trump said Monday at the White House. “And now we’re using them.”

