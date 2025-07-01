Trade Volume Improves Amid Port Challenges

Despite unstable global shipping, among other challenges, there has been a steady growth in the nation’s maritime industry in the last six months, following the 10- year National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy put in place by the Federal Government to address challenges in the industry. BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

The global maritime industry in the second quarter of 2025 saw mixed trends. While some sub-sectors within the industry experienced growth and profitability, others faced challenges due to changing trade patterns.

For instance, disruptions in the Red Sea and the Suez Canal have continued to impact container shipping negative, leading to increased freight rates and longer transit times as vessels were diverted around the Cape of Good Hope.

Nevertheless, it was learnt that the global trade disruptions, such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict were contributing to increased cargo volumes to Nigerian ports because of the strategic position of Nigerian ports in the global shipping routes.

However, over 100,000 empty containers, which were abandoned at Nigerian ports have been hindering smooth trade facilitation despite the comparative advantage of trade volume to Nigerian ports.

FMMBE

In order to boost the nation’s economy, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved a 10-years National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy (NPMBE) to address issues which have posed significant threats to the blue economy and other marine-related activities.

Specifically, the policy is a strategic framework designed to harness Nigeria’s vast marine and coastal resources to foster sustainable economic growth, environmental protection, and socio-economic development aligns with global trends towards integrated marine management and positions Nigeria as a leader in the marine and blue economy sector and to transform the country into a global hub for sustainable marine and blue economy practices.

In addition, Tinubu signed the instruments of accession for six Conventions of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to pave the way for Nigeria to officially deposit these instruments of accession at the IMO headquarters, which serves as the repository for such conventions was to enhance Nigeria’s maritime governance and align its practices with international standards, promoting maritime safety, security, and environmental protection.

NPA

Following its modernisation plans and deployment of advance technology, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is planning to increase its revenue generation in 2025 by 40 per cent from N894.86 billion in 2024 to N1.28 trillion.

With its modernisation plans, the authority explained that the deployment of its advanced technology was aimed at boosting port efficiency and competitiveness.

The Managing Director of the authority, Abubakar Dantsoho, added that global trade disruptions, such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict were contributing to increased cargo volumes to Nigerian ports, stressing that NPA was projecting revenue from four key sources: ship dues (N544.06 billion), cargo dues (N413.06 billion), concession fees (N249.69 billion), and administrative revenue (N73.07 billion), saying that the proposed N1.14 trillion expenditure for 2025 includes N778.46 billion earmarked for capital projects.

However, the managing director stressed that upcoming deployment of critical automation systems such as the National Single Window, Port Community System (PCS) and the Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS) would further

There is need for further improvement in the maritime sector to enable Nigeria compete with other ports

strengthen its revenue and performance.

NIMASA

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nigeria met to strengthen bilateral ties and explore areas of mutual interest in the maritime domain.

This was initiated when the Consul General of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nigeria, Mr. Lee Sang-ho visited the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, in Lagos.

Sang-ho reaffirmed Korea’s willingness to support Nigeria in building a skilled maritime workforce, sharing technical expertise and enhancing institutional knowledge through training programs and exchange initiatives.

Moreover, the discussions underscored a shared vision for a stronger, safer, and more efficient maritime industry, driven by skilled professionals and global best practices.

NIWA

The Federal Government commenced the distribution of life jackets in 12 coastal states as part of efforts to curb incessant accidents on the waterways.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, who officially launched the distribution of 3,500 life jackets in Lagos State explained that the Federal Government’s nationwide water safety campaign was aimed at enhancing security on Nigeria’s inland waterways.

He noted that the initiative, which had been carried out in Niger, Bayelsa, Anambra and Akwa Ibom states, would extend to other coastal states over the coming months.

Shippers council

Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) moved to end container deposit estimated at N600 billion charged by shipping companies on about two million Twenty Equivalent Unit of containers being handled at the seaports annually, adding that the ongoing efforts was initiated to reduce trade barriers, enhance compliance and boost competitiveness at Nigerian ports, adding that the policy shift was expected to ease the financial burden on shippers, reduce disputes over refunds and further drive reforms across the maritime sector.

In addition, NSC stressed that the removal of the container deposit was aimed at streamlining operational procedures, simplifying logistics, and improving service delivery.

As a result of its engagement with some liners, the council said it acknowledged the decision of one of the shipping companies, CMA CGM Nigeria Shipping Limited to have officially removed the container deposit requirement for all new bookings effective 21st May 2025, saying it was a significant step toward promoting a more efficient, customer-friendly shipping environment in Nigeria.

Customs

In a move to align with the World Customs Organisation (WCO)’s Green Customs initiative and the Federal Government’s push for clean and efficient energy, the Nigeria Customs Service has reaffirmed has resolved to facilitate import trade in renewable energy equipment.

Following this, the Customs Comptroller General, Adewale Adeniyi made a pledge during the NCS’ 2025 Trade Facilitation Stakeholder Consultative Forum held in Lagos with launch of a handbook on import procedures for renewable energy/ energy efficiency technologies designed to simplify the process of importing renewable energy equipment and help businesses achieve smoother trade, thereby facilitating a quicker transition to cleaner energy adoption.

The key features of the handbook, according to him, include customs regulations, tariff classifications for renewable energy equipment, compliance standards, documentation requirements, and step-by-step import procedures, stressing that the handbook would help stakeholders navigate the complexities of importing renewable energy equipment, addressing misunderstandings in tariff classifications and import procedures.

Last line

