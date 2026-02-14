Trade Ties: Customs Slashes Red Tape, Engages American Business Council

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has reinforced investor confidence and strengthened trade ties between the country and the United States following a high-level stakeholder engagement with the American Business Council (ABC) held in Lagos.

The engagement brought together senior customs officers, including the Comptroller General of Customs, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, executives of American companies, and key industry stakeholders to deliberate on trade facilitation, dispute resolution, regulatory reforms, and policy strategies aimed at improving Nigeria’s investment climate.

Speaking at the forum, Adeniyi described stake holder engagement as a critical pillar of modern customs administration, noting that sustained dialogue has played a key role in resolving longstanding operational challenges between the service and the private sector.

He cited the recent resolution of a seven-year classification dispute involving a Council member as a clear example of the progress achieved through consistent engagement. Adeniyi said, “Stake- holder engagement is one of the major pillars of any modern Customs administration. We have realised that when we address issues in a mutually beneficial manner, everybody becomes a winner.”