Trade Talk: Okonjo-Iweala Holds Closed-Door Meeting With CBN Gov

Olayemi Cardoso, the Chairman of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Thursday, hosted the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at the Bank’s headquarters in Abuja.

In a statement titled “Discussing Trade Matters,” the apex bank noted that the closed-door meeting focused on trade-related issues and Nigeria’s engagement with global markets.

According to the CBN, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the WTO, Amb. (Dr.) Adamu Abdulhamid are also present in the closed-door meeting.

