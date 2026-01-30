Trade Summit: Industry Leaders Move To Convert Policy Alignment Into Tangible Growth

As the spate of trade and industrialisations continues to widen with a surge in intra-African trade, thereby reshaping West Africa’s industrial outlook, trade and in- dustry leaders have positioned themselves to convert policy alignment into tangible growth.

Of recent, data from the Nigeria Customs Service has shown that Nigeria’s exports to other Af- rican markets rose by 14 per cent to N4.82 trillion, with over 60 per cent flowing into West Africa.

In the same vein, Ghana’s 24- hour economy policy is yielding early gains, with pilot zones such as the Tema light-manufacturing belt reporting increased industrial output and night-shift employment growth, particularly in manufacturing sectors.

A statement to this effect said the developments reflected growing regional demand, deeper market linkages, and the early impact of continental trade integration efforts. Sustaining this momentum, however, will depend on how effectively trade growth is matched with industrial capacity, efficient logistics, and coordinated investment across the region.

To drive home a comprehensive approach to a rewarding growth pattern, the statement added that the West Africa Industrialisation, Manufacturing & Trade Summit & Exhibition (West Africa IMT 2026) would be hosting great minds from March 3-5 2026 at the Landmark Centre, Lagos, to examine how West Africa can convert policy alignment into tangible industrial growth, stronger manufacturing output.

The summit has been endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and is being organised by dmg Nigeria events.

The cross-sectoral speaker faculty, including H.E. Sen. John Owan Enoh, Honourable Minister of State for Industry, Trade & Investment; H.E. Shadiya Alimatou Assouman, Minister of Industry & Trade, Republic of Benin; H.E. Olushegun (Shegun) Adjadi Bakari, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Benin; H.E. Hon. Cheikh Niane, Vice Minister of Energy, Petroleum & Mines, Senegal; Adebisi Adebutu, Group President, R28 Holdings: Dr. Timi Austen-Peters, Chairman of Dorman Long Engineering; Mudiaga Mowoe, CEO of Matta; George Onafowokan, Managing Director and CEO of Coleman Wires and Cables; Olumuyiwa Kosile, Managing Director of Ikosh Nigeria Limited; Naana Winful Fynn, Regional Director for West Africa at Norfund; Lola Ekugo-Aworati, CEO of Afriboarder; Olutayo Olusegun, Senior Trade Policy and Law Expert and AfCFTA Lead for Trade Enablement; Sam Olugbenga Faleye, Chairman & CEO Saglev; and Ufuoma Adasen, Vice President, Heavy Industries, Telecoms & Technology at Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), alongside other senior industry figures will address the growing need for coordination between policy direction, private sector execution, and long-term capital.

The programme is designed to develop strategies for capacity development, trade facilitation, infrastructure delivery, and financing structures that can shape West Africa’s industrial landscape. The urgency driving West Africa IMT 2026 has been reflected at the highest levels of government.

Sen. John Owan Enoh, Honourable Minister of State for Industry, Trade & Investment, emphasised the Summit’s strategic importance, saying: “Industrial growth is not just an economic imperative. It is the foundation for job creation, skills development, and sustainable prosperity.