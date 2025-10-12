Trade Reform Milestone: Marcon Applauds FG’s Moves On Single Window Project

The Maritime Correspondents’ Organisation of Nigeria (MARCON) has applauded the Federal Government’s renewed commitment to the implementation of the National Single Window (NSW) project, a long-awaited digital trade facilitation platform describing it as a potential game changer for Nigeria’s economic transformation.

In a statement jointly signed by MARCON President, Ismail Aniemu, and Secretary, Olamide Osho, the association lauded the government for finally taking decisive steps to actualise the project after more than 15 years of contemplation, fragmented trials, and policy indecision.

According to the statement, the NSW initiative, when fully operational, will unify Nigeria’s import, export, and logistics documentation processes into a single digital platform, effectively eliminating redundant paperwork, reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks, and cutting cargo clearance time at the ports.

“By consolidating documentation and automating approvals, the National Single Window will drastically reduce multiple agency interactions, streamline trade procedures, and save businesses billions of naira annually through lower demurrage and logistics costs,” MARCON stated.

The group particularly commended the project directorate domiciled in the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for its inclusive approach and robust stakeholder engagements, which have helped sustain growing awareness and enthusiasm for the project.

MARCON noted that with the platform’s digital integration, importers, exporters, manufacturers, and logistics operators would benefit from faster cargo processing, enhanced transparency, and a more predictable business environment.