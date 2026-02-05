The African Centre for Supply Chain (ACSC) has revealed that Nigeria’s economy is losing multi-billion naira in trade and exports due to logistics and supply chain shortcomings. The ACSC explained that the significance of logistics in facilitating trade and exports in Nigeria was profound.

Director-General of NCSC, Dr. Obiora Madu, who made this known to New Telegraph in Lagos, said that the report showcased that the nation’s abundant natural resources and substantial population offer considerable trade potential. He, however, said that shortcomings in logistics presented significant obstacles for exporters.

According to him, insufficient transportation infrastructure and bureaucratic challenges have led to heightened costs and delays, negatively impacting Nigeria’s competitiveness in the international market.

Madu noted that to improve trade and export outcomes, it was essential for the government to focus on infrastructure development and the simplification of customs procedures, thereby fostering a more favourable business environment.

To him, in response to these issues, Nigerian government has implemented various reforms aimed at enhancing the logistics environment. Madu stated that the promotion of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) was intended to stimulate private sector investment in infrastructure development, a crucial factor for improving the reliability and efficiency of logistics operations.

The ACSC DG noted in the report that the National Development Plan 2024-2025 presented a detailed strategy for modernizing transportation infrastructure and emphasising the establishment of a foster economic growth.

Notable initiatives include the rehabilitation of rail networks, enhancements to road infrastructure, and advancements to aviation safety and efficiency.

He said: “In summary, the significance of logistics in Nigeria is complex, involving direct impacts on GDP, indirect assistance to multiple sectors, and an essential function in promoting trade and drawing foreign investment. “As the nation faces ongoing infrastructural difficulties, targeted investments in logistics infrastructure and operations will be crucial for realising Nigeria’s economic potential. “

Enhancing logistics efficiency will enable Nigeria to boost its competitiveness internationally, drive economic growth, and support sustainable development throughout all sectors of the economy.”

While speaking on infrastructure investments and economic growth in the ACSC report, the renowned logistics supply chain expert stressed that “the Nigerian government is currently engaged in extensive investments aimed at enhancing logistics infrastructure, particularly focusing on roads, railways, airports, and seaports, in collaboration with private sector partners.

“This strategic partnership is anticipated to generate a multiplier effect on the national economy by improving logistics efficiency, fostering job creation, and promoting overall economic growth.”

He continued that”key initiatives, such as the Lagos -Ibadan Expressway, Lagos Rail Mass Transit, and the ongoing port developments in Lagos and Calabar, are integral to this strategy, alongside the recently initiated Lagos-Calabar coastal highway and the Sokoto-Badagry super highway, which are making significant progress.

“By facilitating improved mobility of goods, these initiatives are expected to elevate economic production levels, ultimately contributing to an increase in the gross domestic product.”