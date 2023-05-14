Trade Ministry Tasks Officials On Performance Management System

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Evelyn Ngige, has tasked directors of the ministry to abide by the new Performance Management System (PMS).

Ngige said this in a statement issued by Eugene Oyinye, Senior Information Officer of the ministry at the weekend, in Abuja.

She disclosed that about 14 directors on GL 17 in the ministry were transited into the new performance appraisal system. She said: “This will align with the Public Service directive, that the whole service should embrace PMS as against the regular Annual Performance method of assessing staff performance.”

According to Ngige, the directors in the last three days went through necessary induction on the new PMS. The permanent secretary called on the directors to be committed to the new process, adding that the civil service was no longer a haven for redundancy where change could be resisted.

Ngige said the Federal Government had adopted the Employee Performance Management Appraisal System. She said that the system provides rewards for work done, objectivity in appraisal after a long period, and setting of objectives and targets based on national standards.

“The PMS is a systematic process, setting targets, providing support for employees, as well as measuring results. It aligns with digital technology that will help public officers to think out of the box and add value to the system.”

Ngige called on the support of the consultants responsible for the integration to develop capacity for efficient output. The Project Consultant and Chief Executive of Frandek International, Dr Francisca Odeka, said that the PMS process would be successful if it is done in an orderly manner.

“PMS is not a concept but a practice-based system which gives room for interaction of staff with their directors in a written form. “It is a factual dynamic system for building confidence and capacity,” Odeka said.