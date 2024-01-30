Trade Manipulation: Govt to deploy Rule of Origin for economic protection

As part of measures to protect the economy from manipulation, especially with regard to international transactions at the nation’s seaports, the Federal Government has taken the decision to deploy Rule of Origin policy to end the menace.

According to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the enforcement will be on goods coming into the ports whose owners are bent on circumventing trade regulations. Also, the instrument would protect local industries from unfair competition. Giving clarification on the policy, the Comptroller General of the service, Adewale Adeniyi, also explained that as part of efforts to protect local industries, NCS would launch a Time Release Study (TRS) aimed at shortening processes of good clearance at the ports The initiative is part of efforts of Customs to enthrone efficiency in their services aimed at facilitating trade. According to Adeniyi, the World Customs Organisation (WCO)’s Time Release Study is a strategic and internationally recognised tool to measure the actual time required for the release and /or clearance of goods from the time of arrival until the physical release of cargo with a view to finding bottlenecks in the trade flow process and taking necessary measures to improve. Adeniyi noted: “In February, 2024, we will be launching the Time Release Study (TRS). The TRS is a comprehensive exercise aimed at optimising our processes and reducing the time it takes for goods to be released. ”This study is a strategic move towards enhancing our operations, and I call upon the cooperation of all our partners, including the National Trade Facilitation Committee (NTFC), to actively participate in this endeavor. ”Your insights and collaboration will be invaluable as we work towards achieving seamless and timely trade processes that benefit us all.”

The comptroller general revealed other initiatives that centre around the stakeholders and signpost the importance the service attaches to a strategic partnership. According to him, the implementation of the Authorised Economic Operator( AEO) scheme will reach advanced stages in February followed by the introduction of Advanced Ruling. Similarly, these initiatives will be followed by the establishment of a Customs laboratory. “Activities centered on stakeholders, as previously committed, will soon be fully operational, illustrating our dedication to concrete actions. ”In February, the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) scheme implementation will reach advanced stages, this will be followed by the introduction of the Advanced Ruling (AR). “Additionally, the establishment of a Customs laboratory will commence with a workshop scheduled in Gwagwalada next week. “These initiatives represent concrete steps toward strengthening our relationships with stakeholders,” he said.

Adeniyi stressed at the International Customs Day in Lagos that the service was committed to implementing the Lagos Continental Document produced through intensive stakeholders engagement and participation at the December CGC conference. According to him, such measures as the resolution of multiple alerts, deduction of Customs’ multiple checkpoints and improvement of officers conduct are vigorously being pursued. “The Lagos Continental Declaration document was a product of exhaustive consultations with stakeholders during. This document is presently undergoing implementation. Initial measures, including the resolution of multiple alerts, reduction of customs checkpoints, and improvement of officer conduct, have been actively undertaken. ”Additional components of the declaration will be pursued with thoroughness, and we anticipate completing due diligence by the end of the first quarter of this year.”