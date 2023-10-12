Trade Liberalisation: Nigeria, Others Meet to Fine-Tune Implementation

Following President Bola Tinubu’s emergence as Chairman of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a crucial meeting to chart the way forward on ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) has been scheduled for Benin Republic. The meeting, New Telegraph learnt, is at the instance of Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, following the hindrances that non-conformity to ETLS implementation has caused manufacturers in the region, especially Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG) members, with Nigeria being accountable for 65 percent of trade in the West African region.

The Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Nigeria to ECOWAS, Ambassador Musa Sani Nuhu, made this known to New Telegraph in Lagos. He said that the ETLS, which is a trader instrument designed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to facilitate intra-regional trade among Member States, had been eroded, thus causing trade barriers and setbacks in trade facilitation in the West African region. Nuhu pointed out that, originally, the ETLS, administered by the ECOWAS Commission through national authority of Member States, had been causing trade disruptions amongst the countries that make up ECOWAS of late, prompting President Tinubu to waded in to ensure that the benefits of the Scheme are actualised and achieved during his tenure as the ECOWAS chairman.

According to him, the technical meeting on the ETLS is apt and germane for trade growth in the sub-region, saying the gathering of all the ministers of Trade, Finance and Foreign Affairs, especially those from the five countries of ECOWAS Lagos-Abidjan corridors, comprising of Nigeria, Benin Republic, Togo, Ghana and Cote D’Ivoire, manufacturers, exporters and others to finally fine-tune the ETLS was good for trade promotion and intra-trade in ECOWAS. The Ambassador explained that government was not aware of all the challenges local manufacturers are facing with ETLS and is committed to resolving it once and for all at the Cotonou’s technical meeting. Nuhu said: “I have the honour to be attending MANEG AGM since inception.

The ECOWAS Commission has been working with MANEG closely between six to seven years now on finding solutions to their challenges on exports. “As an association that deals with goods exports, most of your members under the ETLS, has been facing a challenge on that scheme and we are working closely to address this. “I must commend you (MANEG) members because government is not aware of all the so many challenges local manufacturers are facing these days in manufacturingand exports. And that is why, the government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu if you recalled, he made a statement when he assumed the Chairmanship of ECOWAS recently. “And one of the first statements he made, is how we will improved trade within the ECOWAS region.

We must address the challenges being faced by local manufacturers. And we all know that when it comes to manufacturing in West Africa, Nigeria produced and controlled 65 per cent of the manufacturing products in the West African region. “As I am talking to you, a technical meeting is going on in Cotonou, Benin Republic with critical stakeholders in the manufacturing sector and Ministers of Trade, Finance and Foreign Affairs on ETLS. “In short, MANEG Secretary, Mr. Benedict Obhiosa, was there to represent MANEG as an association in export and we made sure he was part of it and amongst the Nigerian contingents to the ECOWAS technical meeting on ETLS in Cotonou. “This is just to show you how open and principle of inclusivity we are in ECOWAS.”

According to him, “today, the technical meeting will be over and all ministers of Trade, ministers of Finance and that of the ministers of Foreign Affairs, especially those from the five countries of ECOWAS Lagos-Abidjan Corridors, comprising of Nigeria, Benin Republic, Togo, Ghana and Cote D’Ivoire, who have been having huge challenges when it comes to implementing ETLS, are present. “We are going to meet and from the feelers I am getting, we are going to finalise all the issues, all the grey areas, all the challenges around ETLS and intra-trade in the sub-region, because, we are now fi- nalising with the other teams from other countries that came for the meeting too. Nuhu hinted: “I want to assure you that all the grey areas have been considered.

Now, all the member states will now be coming under one umbrella to agreed on ETLS protocol. “We must address these challenges and make sure that free pas- sages of goods and services within the Lagos-Abidjan corridors is entrenched. “So by next year, we will be talking about AfCFTA and not ECOWAS ETLS again in Nigeria.” The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, urged President Tinubu to galvanise bilateral trade and investment and regional security in the West African region.