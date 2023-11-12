Trade/Investment: Oyebanji To Attend African Sub-Sovereign Govts Network Conference In Egypt

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji will, on Monday, leave for Egypt to attend this year’s Conference of the African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network, scheduled for Tuesday, November 14th, in Al Manara, Cairo.

The conference is organized by Afreximbank and the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa) with the theme: “Accelerating AfCFTA Implementation: Unlocking Trade & Investment Opportunities for African Sub-Sovereign Governments”.

According to a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, the conference which is aimed at increasing collaboration to promote trade, development and investment initiatives within the context of AfCFTA would be of immense benefit to Ekiti State recently got a free trade zone status for its Knowledge Zone.

Governor Oyebanji’s attendance will facilitate more investment opportunities for Ekiti State as the programme offers networking and deal-making opportunities among participating states, regions and nations.

The Governor will be accompanied on the trip by the Commissioner for Investment, Trade and Industry, Mrs Tayo Adeola; Commissioner for Finance, Mr Akintunde Oyebode; and Director-General, Ekiti State Development and Investment Promotion Agency ( EKDIPA), Lolade Oke- Olutola.