Trade Fair: Sanwo-Olu Reiterates Commitment To Enabling Environment For MSMEs

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the state’s business climate, especially for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Speaking on Sunday at the closing ceremony of the 2025 Lagos International Trade Fair, held at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island, the governor, represented by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso said his administration continues to prioritise infrastructure development and business-friendly policies that support enterprise growth.

He highlighted major projects such as the Lekki Free Trade Zone, the Blue and Red rail lines, and ongoing road expansions as critical drivers of investment and economic competitiveness.

“The theme of this year’s fair, ‘Connecting Businesses, Creating Value,’ is more than a slogan, it is a call to action,” Sanwo-Olu said. “Connecting businesses means building networks, infrastructure, and partnerships that allow enterprises to collaborate. Creating value means generating jobs, fostering innovation, enriching lives, and deepening our state’s prosperity.”

He noted that Lagos’ partnership with the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has continued to bridge the gap between policy formulation and private-sector needs.

According to him, Lagos’ economy has grown significantly over the past five years, with its GDP rising by nearly 50 per cent, now surpassing the economies of more than 40 African countries.

Sanwo-Olu said the government will continue to streamline regulatory processes through digital one-stop platforms for business registration and approvals.

He also pledged further investments in critical infrastructure, including roads, rail, logistics, and power while deepening support for MSMEs, which he described as the backbone of the state’s economy.

He encouraged stakeholders to collaborate in building value within Lagos while exploring opportunities across Africa and beyond.

Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Folasade Bada Ambrose, said this year’s theme reflects Lagos’ status as Nigeria’s commercial hub. She noted that the 2025 edition showcased the largest Lagos State Pavilion ever, featuring more than 100 MSMEs.

“These outcomes show that when MSMEs receive the right support and visibility, they can compete globally,” she said, adding that the state remains committed to making Lagos the preferred destination for commerce, innovation, and sustainable enterprise.

LCCI President, Gabriel Idahosa, commended the state government for its support and for delivering a world-class pavilion at the fair. He pledged continued collaboration with the government to expand the fair’s impact.

“We are fortunate in Lagos to have a government that understands business,” he said. “Working with them is like working with a business partner, they make things easier for us, and we appreciate that.”