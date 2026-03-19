Trade Fair Complex Traders Lament FG’s Absence, Dearth Of Infrastructure

Traders operating within the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex have once again raised concerns over what they describe as prolonged neglect by the Federal Government, citing a crippling lack of infrastructure and official presence that continues to threaten business activities.

The traders say the situation has reached a critical point, requiring urgent intervention to prevent further economic decline.

Speaking on behalf of stakeholders during a stakeholders meeting at the complex in Lagos recently, the Convener of the Trade Fair Complex Key Stakeholders Forum, Chief Okechukwu Idigbe, made a passionate appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently address the myriad challenges facing businesses within the complex.

He stressed that the issues was beyond inconvenience, describing them as systemic problems that threaten the viability of one of West Africa’s most strategic commercial centers.

Idigbe noted that despite the enormous economic value the complex contributes to Nigeria and the wider African market, it remained largely abandoned in terms of federal infrastructure development.

According to him, this neglect contradicts the original vision behind the establishment of the trade fair complex as a catalyst for commerce and industrial growth.

He emphasized that the facility played a pivotal role not just in Nigeria’s economy but also across the West African sub-region, particularly in light of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

With AfCFTA aiming to boost intra-African trade, stakeholders believe the neglect of such a critical hub undermines Nigeria’s ability to maximize the agreement’s benefits. One of the most pressing concerns raised by traders is the neartotal absence of government-fund- ed infrastructure.

Roads within the complex are reportedly in deplorable condition, making movement of goods difficult and increasing the cost of doing business.

Traders say logistics challenges have significantly reduced efficiency and competitiveness. In addition to poor road networks, electricity supply remains unreliable, forcing business owners to rely heavily on alternative power sources. This has driven up operational costs, with many traders struggling to maintain profitability amid rising energy expenses.