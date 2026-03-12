Trade Fair Complex: Industry Minister To Present Traders’ Challenges To Tinubu

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, has assured traders at the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex of Federal Government’s renewed commitment to addressing the numerous challenges confronting businesses operating within the complex.

The minister gave the assurance during a meeting with stakeholders and traders, where she listened to their complaints and pledged to present their concerns to President Bola Tinubu for urgent intervention.

Dr Oduwole acknowledged the enormous economic activities taking place within the trade fair complex, describing it as one of the largest trading hubs in West Africa.

She noted that the scale of investment and commerce she witnessed during her visit confirmed the strategic importance of the complex to Nigeria’s economy and regional trade.

According to the minister, the volume of trade conducted by the merchants contributes significantly not only to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product but also to the wider economic ecosystem of the West African region under the Economic Community of West African States.

She emphasized that the traders played a vital role in sustaining economic growth and regional commerce. She commended the traders for sustaining their businesses for decades despite infrastructural deficiencies and regulatory challenges.

Many of the traders, she observed, have operated in the complex for more than 30 years and possess deep knowledge and experience in the sector. The minister also pointed out that although a large portion of the trading activities in the complex falls within the informal sector, the scale of operations shows that these businesses are far from small.

She explained that many traders prefer to remain informal despite handling billions of naira in international transactions. Dr. Oduwole stressed the need to gradually formalize aspects of the trading ecosystem in order to improve government support and provide better opportunities for growth.

She said the ministry would work with stakeholders to ensure that formalization efforts do not disrupt existing business structures.