Trade Facilitation: N500bn Inland Dry Port Rots Amid Indebtedness

Over N500 billion dry port facility in Kano is gathering dusts due to lack of cargoe movement in the last two years.

The dry port, Dala Inland Dry Port, which was inaugurated in 2022, was declared by the Federal Government as port of origin for export of goods and final destination to handle 25,000 containers and other goods brought into the country via the nation’s seaports.

Deepite the promising vision that led to its creation, no container has been dropped there. It was revealed that multiple reach stackers, cranes, among other equipment have been lying fallow without any container received since 2022.

Also affected are some bonded terminals in Lagos with a total capacity to handle 100,000 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) monthly.

According to the General Secretary of the Association of Bonded Terminal Operators (ABTO), Haruna Omolajomo, some of the facilities may finally go out of business as boxes are no longer dropped in there.

He explained that the port reforms had failed to translate into the growth of local content.

Also, he lamented that over N3.5 trillion investment in indigenous bonded terminals was at risk due to poor integration of local content into the Federal Government port concession of 2006.

Bonded warehouses or terminals are licensed by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) under the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) Cap 84 LFN 2004 as Bonded Warehouse/Terminal Operators and are also globally recognised by World Trade Organisation (WTO), United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), World Customs Organisation (WCO).

However, Omolajomo explained in Lagos that the negative impact of the concession policy had affected bonded terminal operations in the country, saying that the industry was struggling to survive due to systemic neglect and marginalisation.

According to him between 2001 and 2008, bonded terminals contributed over N1 billion yearly to the Federal Government’s revenue and operated at 80 to 100 per cent capacity, however, he said that the existing ones were operating below 5 per cent capacity.

He said: “As of today, that contribution has plummeted to N300 million yearly, with most terminals functioning at less than five per cent capacity.”

oma noted that the once-thriving facilities with capacity to handle over 500,000 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) yearly to prevent vessel diversion to neighbouring ports had been abandoned.

The secretary general recounted that bonded terminal operators faced exclusion since the 2006 concessions, which favoured foreign concessionaires offering door-to-door services because of sabotage, adding that five of the 25 bonded terminal operators active in 2006 had since shut down due to crippling debts.

He advised the Federal Government to review its contractual obligations with concessionaires to protect the future of local content and the investments of indigenous operators.

Recall that the Managing Director of Otokpo Logistics Limited, Mr Samuel Elem, had said that the best option to save them from extinction was for Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to transfer overtime containers or those with infractions to the idle bonded warehouses.

He said, presently, apart from those bonded warehouses owned by terminal operators, no concessionaire would be willing to give them job again because of the shipping challenges globally, saying that only port concessionaires with bonded warehouse were feeding their facilities with imported containers.

He explained: “There is sharp drop in containers from Europe and Asia, the best option is to convert the bonded warehouses to holding bays for empty containers.

Also, Customs can transfer overtime cargoes to the bonded warehouses. There is lull in shipping in the country for now. “Apart fro the global shipping challenges, the government policy on foreign exchange and various surcharges have also affected imports into the ports.

If you check the shipping manifest, you will confirm what I am saying.” Also, the Chairman, National Coordinator, National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF)’s 100 per cent Compliance Team, Alhaji Ibrahim Tanko, said that GMT Terminal, which has a spacious facility to handle about 5,000 containers, multiple reach stackers, cranes, among other equipment, had been lying fallow without any container received in over five months.

He explained that despite the pressure at Apapa port and complaints about congestion, some bonded warehouses had been abandoned.

Proffering solution to the ailing sector, Omolajomo urged the Federal Government to make a policy that would make 20 per cent of all cargo landing at the seaports transferred to bonded terminals in the country.

