Trade Facilitation: Group Seeks Customs’ Understanding for Positive Growth

To ensure rapid reform implementation in the country, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has advised the leadership of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to tone down on current barriers to trade. The group urged the Comptroller-General, Adewale Adeniyi, to prioritise trade facilitation and work on some barriers to trade in order to boost Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and revenue for the country.

Specifically, the CPPE pointed out that the new CGC should also ensure the removal of all Customs and other security checkpoints intercepting cargoes that have been duly cleared at the ports. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf, made this known to New Tele- graph in Lagos. He advised that Adeniyi’s appointment was in the right direction, being a right peg in the right hole.

Recall that as part of arrangements to improve trade facilitation, the current leadership of the Service had drastically slashed the number of checkpoints between Mile 2 and Seme from 60 to three. Adeniyi said that stopping at several checkpoints had been causing impediment in the ease of facilitating trade.

According to him, “we have undertaken a review of our enforcement strategies to ensure that we rationalise the number of custom structures that actually have these checkpoints. And one of the structures that we did away with was the so-called Strike Force, which was abolished and their operations were matched with that of our Federal Operations Unit.” Yusuf, however, stressed that there should be a tariff regime that adequately protects local industries.

According to him, the practice by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service and other security agencies intercepting cargoes that have been duly cleared at any of the nation’s ports should be discontinued. He stated that the relevant authorities should put a stop to these disruptions of business activities in the country at a period the business community is facing challenges in all fronts.

Yusuf said: “Trade policy reforms typically do not feature prominently in economic conversations in the country. But it an import component of reform needed to deepen the resilience and productivity in the economy. We need to ensure tariff regime that adequately protects local industries. Import duty on intermediate products and critical industrial inputs should be reviewed to reduce production costs.

“Tariff review processes should be more inclusive and transparent.There should be a credible dispute resolution system to mediate between the Customs and the business community, especially with respect to valuation and tariff classification. “The administration should prioritise trade facilitation and remove all non-tariff barriers to trade. Removal of all customs and other security checkpoints within the country intercepting cargoes that have been duly cleared at the ports.

The renowned economist also stated: “We commend the appointment of career officer as Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service. This should be the standard practice going forward. Appointing non-career persons to head the institution has been detrimental to professionalism and morale of officers in the service.” Meanwhile, the CPPE CEO noted that government should ensure a balance between the revenue objectives and trade facilitation objectives of the Nigeria Customs Service. To him, there is currently a disproportionate focus on revenue generation to the detriment of investment growth in the economy.