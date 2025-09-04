Trade Facilitation: Edun Restates Support For National Single Window

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has assured of efficacy in the implementation of the National Single Window project (NSW), noting that it will significantly transform trade facilitation in Nigeria and reinforce the stabilisation of the economy.

Speaking to journalists shortly after chairing the 63rd quarterly meeting of the Nigeria Customs Service Board at the Customs House in Maitama, Abuja, Edun explained that the initiative, scheduled for rollout in the first quarter of 2026, would integrate digital automation and enhance efficiency in import and export processes.

“The National Single Window is a legacy project of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It will revolutionise trade by reducing bottlenecks, cutting costs, and speeding up cargo clearance. This combination of digital automation and efficiency will significantly boost our economy.” he said.

He noted that Customs had already deployed WCO-accredited officers, who contributed to drafting business process requirements, and participated in vendor selection, with continued technical support from the Trade Modernisation Project Limited.

He added that the reform would complement ongoing fiscal measures, which have already begun stabilising inflation, improving the exchange rate, and strengthening Nigeria’s trade balance and foreign reserves. Reviewing Customs’ halfyear performance, the Minister disclosed that between January and June 2025, the Service collected N3.68 trillion in revenue, surpassing projections by 11.85 per cent and reflecting a 25 per cent rise compared to the same period in 2024.